For the convenience of passengers boarding local trains from Bhayandar station, the Western Railway (WR) took a decision to convert the morning 8 am existing 12-car non-AC regular local train to a 15-car, boosting capacity by 33 per cent. Political protests had erupted at Bhayandar station on December 2 after the 8.24 am non-AC Bhayandar local was converted to AC local.

WR officials said there has been huge demand for AC local trains, and there had been significant crowding for the AC train from Bhayandar due to which the 8:24 am non-AC local train was converted to AC.

The WR from November 27 increased the number of AC local services over the Mumbai Suburban section, replacing existing non-AC services. The 8.24 am regular Bhayandar local was heavily patronised by those wanting to reach Churchgate by 10 am.

To compensate for this and to accommodate the crowd, the WR decided to convert a local train before the 8.24 am AC local into a 15-car to increase its carrying capacity.

"For the convenience of passengers, WR will be operating train number 90208 fast local (15-car) at 8 am between Bhayandar and Churchgate, with effect from December 16, 2024. The train will return at 9.09 am fast from Churchgate to Nalasopara," a WR spokesperson said.