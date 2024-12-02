The Western Railway (WR) from November 27 increased the number of AC local services over the Mumbai Suburban section, replacing existing non-AC services. The 8.24 am regular Bhayandar local has been a heavily patronised one by those wanting to be at Churchgate by 10 am

Commuters and Shiv Sena leaders protest at Bhayandar station. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

The displeasure of morning commuters at Bhayandar station against replacement of their regular local train with that of an AC local was exploited politically during Monday rush hour with the local leaders of the Shiv Sena staging a protest at the station. Activists accompanied by a handful of commuters, gathered at the station manager’s cabin to register their protest against the conversion of the regular 8.24 am Bhayandar-Churchgate local train into AC service.

The problem has been simmering since the conversion of the train since last week, when a few commuters held a signature campaign against the move.

Police try to defuse the situation on Monday. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

“The conversion of the morning (non-AC) train to AC has led to problems as regular commuters would now have to skip it. This is unfair, and it collapses our own timetable,” said Prakash Almora, a regular commuter.

“Bhayandar 8.24 am passengers have protested fiercely against converting the morning local trains (non-AC) into AC. Most of the trains have been converted to AC from Bhayandar, due to which passengers are hassled. How will a poor man be able to travel with a pass of Rs 200 for Rs 2,600?” Ganesh Prasad Pandey, another commuter, said.

With the introduction of these 13 new AC services, the total number of AC services has now increased from 96 to 109 on weekdays and from 52 to 65 on Saturdays and Sundays. Of the 13 new AC services, six either depart or arrive at Bhayandar (three each).

“The 8.24 am Bhayandar local train was cancelled without any reason. We have given a memorandum to be handed over to the divisional railway manager (DRM) this morning with a warning to restart it. Hundreds of party workers joined the protest to show their presence,” local Shiv Sena leader Vikram Pratap Singh said.

“We are not opposing the AC train, but our request is just to restore our 8:24 am regular train,” another Shiv Sena leader, Raju Goyal, said.”

“Bhayandar must get more AC locals, but we request to retain the 8:24 am non-AC. We have taken up the issue with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and will also ask our MPs to raise the issue in the Parliament,” another Sena leader added.

“The newly introduced AC local train timetable is not feasible for general passengers. In a small interval, there are two to three AC local trains continuously, and hence the general passengers feel harassed. WR should stagger the timing and give a gap between AC and non-AC trains so that both types of passengers can travel comfortably. The timetable committee should take at least passenger representative suggestions and discuss the issue before implementing it,” said Shailesh Goyal, former member, National Railway Users Consultative Committee.

WR officials said there has been huge demand for AC local trains, and there had been significant crowding for the AC train from Bhayandar. “The train has been converted into AC, taking into consideration all the factors,” a WR spokesperson said.

Why is 8.24 am local now AC?

The Virar-Churchgate AC local train, which used to halt at Bhayander at 8.21 am, is very popular in the morning hours, and the train had to be detained at the station due to overcrowding from Bhayandar. To manage the morning crowd, the WR started an 8.24 am Bhayandar-Churchgate AC local, in addition to keeping the 8.21 am. With this, the 8.21 am coming from Virar is able to run punctually, and the trains are not overcrowded.

AC local fare per km

Fare of AC local per km is 84 paise, as per figures released by WR. This is almost the same as the season ticket of BEST non-AC bus fare of 80 paise per km and 26% cheaper than the season ticket of BEST AC bus fare of R1.13 per km.