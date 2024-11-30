Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat insists on the party securing the home portfolio in the new Maharashtra government, highlighting caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership and welfare initiatives

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has emphasised the importance of his party securing the home department in the new Maharashtra government, a position traditionally held by the deputy chief minister. Speaking to PTI, Shirsat also claimed there were attempts to sideline caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the ongoing deliberations for government formation.

According to PTI reports, Shirsat underscored Shinde’s contributions during his tenure as chief minister, praising his "common man" image and the welfare schemes implemented under his leadership. Shirsat suggested that Shinde could have achieved even more had he been granted an additional two-and-a-half years as the state’s leader.

“The home department should be with the party (Shiv Sena). The department is usually headed by the deputy chief minister, but it would not be appropriate for the chief minister to also manage it,” said Shirsat, who represents the Aurangabad West assembly constituency. In the outgoing government, the home portfolio is held by BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shirsat’s remarks come amid reports of growing tensions within the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, which collectively won an impressive 230 out of 288 seats in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls. While the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, its allies Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

PTI reports suggest that Shinde, currently serving as caretaker chief minister, has expressed his willingness to fully support the BJP’s decision on the next chief minister. However, sources indicate that Shinde is reportedly dissatisfied with the current developments and the Shiv Sena’s struggle to secure the home department.

Shirsat argued that the BJP has significantly benefited from Shinde’s leadership as the face of the Mahayuti alliance. “It was Shinde who addressed the concerns of the Maratha quota agitators and granted the Maratha reservation, which boosted his popularity among the people,” he noted.

Highlighting Shinde’s track record, Shirsat pointed out that welfare initiatives under his leadership, such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme for women, gained traction despite initial resistance from NCP leader Ajit Pawar. According to PTI, Shirsat remarked that Shinde’s focus on welfare schemes breathed new life into existing policies and contributed to the alliance’s strong performance in the elections.

Shirsat also noted Shinde’s extensive campaigning efforts, stating, “He held the maximum number of rallies. Despite being labelled a ‘gaddar’ (traitor), Shinde’s image as a people’s leader has solidified, benefiting the Mahayuti alliance as a whole.”

As the discussions around government formation continue, Shirsat’s comments reflect the internal complexities of balancing power-sharing arrangements within the Mahayuti alliance. PTI reports indicate that the allocation of key portfolios, including the home department, remains a critical factor in shaping the new government’s structure.