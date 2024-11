In a post on X, Fadnavis credited Shah for inspiring and motivating the party workers during the elections.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday for his support during the Maharashtra elections 2024.

"Expressed my gratitude to Union Minister Amitbhai Shah, for his huge support on the battlefield during the important Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 and for the way he greatly inspired and motivated the karykartas. On this occasion, our BJP National President JP Nadda ji, Eknath Shinde ji, Ajitdada Pawar, #MahaYuti leaders, and colleagues were present too, in New Delhi," the BJP leader posted on X.

Expressed my gratitude to Hon Union Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah, for his huge support on the battlefield during the important Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 and for the way he greatly inspired and motivated the karykartas.

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday. After meeting with Shah and Nadda, Eknath Shinde said that the meeting was "good and positive", adding that another meeting will be conducted which is expected to yield a decision on who will assume the role of Chief Minister, reported ANI.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We discussed with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be made about who the Chief Minister will be. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said, reported ANI.

The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra. Earlier, Fadnavis asserted that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results. A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision," reported ANI.

The Maharashtra elections 2024 results were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise its choice for Chief Minister. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)