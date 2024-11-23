With Devendra Fadnavis leading his party to a historic high, sources tell mid-day that the RSS, which has helped the BJP reverse the Lok Sabha setback in just five months, prefers him as CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s finest moment in Maharashtra’s electoral politics is also an individual triumph for former chief minister and current deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who has led his party to a 100+ tally for a third successive election. However, the two-time CM has to wait to see if the top job that eluded him in June 2022, when he was asked to be deputy to Eknath Shinde, will be his despite the dream win that has strengthened his position.

The Mahayuti recorded a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with the BJP bettering its own record of the 2014 contest, when the nation was swept up by the Narendra Modi wave. The BJP won 132 seats. Its allies Shiv Sena (Shinde)—which won 57 seats—and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)—which won 41 seats—also outdid their own expectations.

Along with smaller allies, the combine had won or was leading in 233 out of 288 seats. The MVA was demolished, with the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray winning 20, Congress 16 and NCP-Sharad Pawar 10. Others and independents mopped up the remaining nine seats.

Fadnavis on top

There was hardly any disagreement in political circles that all credit to the BJP’s achievement goes to Fadnavis, who has now led his party to more than 100 seats for the third consecutive time. BJP’s 132 seats (out of 149 it contested) shades the 105 it won in 2019 and even the 122 it had won in 2014.



With Fadnavis leading BJP to a 100-plus tally for a 3rd election, it is likely he will get the top job again. It remains to be seen how power will be shared with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Pic/Shadab Khan

However, the two-time CM remains modest. Fadnavis, who was the main target of the opposition’s campaign, said on Sunday, “When a single person is targeted, people understand why it is being done. Our track record is good, and people prefer such leaders. We are a modern-day Abhimanyu. We have broken the [opposition’s] chakravyuh.”

Asked who the Mahayuti’s CM will be, he said, “Our party’s Parliamentary board, and the chiefs of the Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will decide that. The decision will be accepted by all of us.” His statement came even as the party’s cadre and newly elected legislators rooted for ‘Deva Bhau’ as the CM.

“I’m just a small party worker, who is backed by the top leadership and workers. Credit should go to them. My share is very little,” he said. Sources told mid-day that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which worked hard for five months to reverse the Lok Sabha trend in Maharashtra, prefers Fadnavis as the next CM.

What clicked

While the Mahayuti attributed the victory to its development work, welfare schemes and PM Modi’s ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’ appeal, the MVA said the verdict was unexpected. The opposition’s showing was so poor that the state assembly will not have a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) as no party outside the ruling combine was able to get the mandatory minimum of 29 seats.

Rebels’ impact minimal

Contrary to expectations, the election did not throw up many rebel winners. Even smaller parties like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the Parivartan Mahashakti front were unable to make any inroads. In fact, Mahashakti’s leader Bacchu Kadu, who expressed hopes of joining the government on Friday, lost from Achalpur. A thorough analysis will be required to establish their roles as vote cutters, if any.

Introspection and course correction

Learning a lesson from the Lok Sabha debacle, the Mahayuti got to work soon after. It introspected and identified grey areas in the opposition’s campaign, including the ‘Save Constitution’ narrative that propelled the MVA to a new high in the Parliamentary elections.

The BJP took the lead to propagate a counter-narrative, thanks to the RSS’ groundwork and active participation in executing the poll management plan. The ruling combine also borrowed Madhya Pradesh’s successful direct cash benefit programme for women, “Ladki Bahin”. It was announced in the budget, and implemented efficiently to transfer money to bank accounts of eligible women voters.

Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar worked in tandem to expand the outreach by launching Ladki Bahin in many district headquarters. Resourceful Shinde, and Pawar, who reworked his image with the help of a professional agency, pulled all stops to woo voters. In addition, the BJP held over 1,700 meetings with women beneficiaries. The government also utilised a one-month delay in the announcement of elections to reach voters with welfare programmes.

The Maratha quota protest, which had threatened to hurt BJP’s prospects in Marathwada, fizzled out just ahead of the elections, but not before creating unrest among the Other Backward Castes (OBC). The BJP wooed them with economic development corporations.

All gone for MVA

For the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), everything seemed to have gone wrong once the results started coming in. Following the alliance’s Lok Sabha success, their egos clashed, cohesion was missing, and their campaign line did not click a second time.

State Congress President Nana Patole and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray could not agree on seat-sharing, delaying the alliance’s preparations. They criticised the Mahayuti’s Ladki Bahin Yojna, but soon announced a clone with a promise of doubling the entitlement amount for women.

Real Sena, NCP

The voters’ overwhelming verdict also put to an end, for now, the argument over who the real Shiv Sena and NCP are. Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who have already won the cases in the Election Commission and are awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling, can be elated that they have proven their ‘genuineness’ in the people’s court.

BJP strengthens grip over Mumbai

Borivli

Sanjay Upadhyay, BJP

Won by 1,00,257

Dahisar

MANISHA CHAUDHARY, BJP

Won by 44,329

Magathane

Prakash Surve, SS (Shinde)

Won by 58,164

Mulund

Mihir Kotecha, BJP

Won by 90,032

Vikhroli

Sunil Raut, SS (UBT)

Won by 15,526

Bhandup West

ASHOK PATIL, SS (Shinde)

Won by 6,764

Jogeshwari East

Anant Nar, SS (UBT)

Won by 1,541

Dindoshi

Sunil Waman Prabhu, SS (UBT)

Won by 6,182

Kandivli East

Atul Bhatkhalkar, BJP

Won by 83,593

Charkop

Yogesh Sagar, BJP

Won by 91,154

Malad West

Aslam Shaikh, Cong

Won by 6,227

Goregaon

VIDYA THAKUR, BJP

Won by 23,600

Versova

Haroon Khan, SS (UBT)

Won by 1,600

Andheri West

Ameet Satam, BJP

Won by 19,599

Andheri East

MURJI PATEL, SS (Shinde)

Won by 25,486

Vile Parle

Parag Alavani, BJP

Won by 54,935

Chandivali

Dilip Lande, SS (Shinde)

Won by 20,625

Ghatkopar West

RAM KADAM, BJP

Won by 12,971

Ghatkopar East

Parag Shah, BJP

Won by 34,999

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

Abu Asim Azmi, SP

Won by 12,753

Anushakti Nagar

Sana Malik, NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Won by 3,378

Chembur

TUKARAM KATE, SS (Shinde)

Won by 10,711

Kurla

Mangesh Kudalkar, SS (Shinde)

Won by 4,187

Kalina

Sanjay Potnis, SS (UBT)

Won by 5,008

Bandra East

VARUN SARDESAI, SS (UBT)

Won by 11,365

Bandra West

Ashish Shelar, BJP

Won by 19,131

Dharavi

Jyoti Gaikwad, Cong

Won by 23,459

Sion Koliwada

R Tamil Selvan, BJP

Won by 7,895

Wadala

Kalidas Kolambkar, BJP

Won by 24,973

Mahim

MAHESH SAWANT, SS (UBT)

Won by 1,316

Worli

AAditya Thackeray, SS (UBT)

Won by 8,801

Sewri

Ajay Choudhari, SS (UBT)

Won by 7,140

Byculla

Manoj Jamsutkar, SS (UBT)

Won by 31,361

Malabar Hill

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP

Won by 68,019

Mumbadevi

AMIN PATEL, Cong

Won by 34,844

Colaba

Rahul Narvekar, BJP

Won by 48,581