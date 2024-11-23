Breaking News
Updated on: 23 November,2024 05:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Mahayuti is set to return to power as it is currently leading on 173 of the 288 seats in Maharashtra. The leads for 244 seats are out so far

BJP workers celebrate victory. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all the rounds of counting in some of the constituencies in Maharashtra. 


Here are the full list of winners declared by the EC so far:


Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) - Kopri-Pachpakhadi


Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT) - Worli

Aslam Shaikh (Congress) - Malad West

Speaker Rahul Narwekar (BJP) - Colaba

Parag Shah (BJP) - Ghatkopar (East)

Vilas Tare (Shiv Sena) - Boisar

Sulbha Gaikwad (BJP)- Kalyan East

Parag Alavani (BJP) - Vile Parle

Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP) - Wadala

Sneha Dubey Pandit (BJP) - Vasai

Haroon Khan (Shiv Sena UBT) - Versova

Randhir Sawarkar (BJP) - Akola East

Sulbha Khodke (NCP) - Amravati

Amin Patel (Congress) - Mumbadevi

Murji Patel (Shiv Sena)- Andheri East

Pravin Tayade (BJP) - Achalpur

Mahendra Dalvi (Shiv Sena) - Alibag

Manisha Chaudhari (BJP) - Dahisar

Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP) - Borivali

Ashish Shelar (BJP) - Bandra West

Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena UBT) - Bandra East

 

 

