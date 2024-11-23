The Mahayuti is set to return to power as it is currently leading on 173 of the 288 seats in Maharashtra. The leads for 244 seats are out so far
BJP workers celebrate victory. PIC/SHADAB KHAN
The Election Commission (EC) has completed all the rounds of counting in some of the constituencies in Maharashtra.
Here are the full list of winners declared by the EC so far:
Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) - Kopri-Pachpakhadi
Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT) - Worli
Aslam Shaikh (Congress) - Malad West
Speaker Rahul Narwekar (BJP) - Colaba
Parag Shah (BJP) - Ghatkopar (East)
Vilas Tare (Shiv Sena) - Boisar
Sulbha Gaikwad (BJP)- Kalyan East
Parag Alavani (BJP) - Vile Parle
Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP) - Wadala
Sneha Dubey Pandit (BJP) - Vasai
Haroon Khan (Shiv Sena UBT) - Versova
Randhir Sawarkar (BJP) - Akola East
Sulbha Khodke (NCP) - Amravati
Amin Patel (Congress) - Mumbadevi
Murji Patel (Shiv Sena)- Andheri East
Pravin Tayade (BJP) - Achalpur
Mahendra Dalvi (Shiv Sena) - Alibag
Manisha Chaudhari (BJP) - Dahisar
Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP) - Borivali
Ashish Shelar (BJP) - Bandra West
Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena UBT) - Bandra East