Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance will make the final decision on Maharashtra CM, as the BJP-led coalition is on track for a big victory.

Fadnavis dismissed any claims of a dispute over the Chief Minister's position as the Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 showed Mahayuti getting majority.

Speaking to reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said the election results show strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked women voters.

He said that the opposition's attempts to spread false narratives and divide voters based on religion had been defeated by the people.

Devendra Fadnavis also mentioned that he was able to break through the opposition's strategy with the support of voters, the BJP team, and party leaders. Despite some calls for him to become the next Chief Minister, he made it clear that there was no disagreement over the CM post within the Mahayuti alliance.

The Mahayuti comprises of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Fadnavis further stated that the people of Maharashtra have shown that the party led by Eknath Shinde is the true Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.

According to the early election trends, the Mahayuti has been gaining the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah called Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and congratulated him on the party's impressive performance in the Maharashtra polls.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 222 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission almost mid-way through the counting process in the November 20 elections. The BJP has so far won three seats and was leading in 124 others.

Sarita Fadnavis, mother of Devendra Fadnavis, expressed happiness over Mahayuti's performance.

"I never believed in any rumours and knew that he (Devendra) would do good. The party's success can be attributed to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and Devedra's efforts and popularity...He is very intelligent, smart and courageous and that has brought him this success," she said, reported the PTI.