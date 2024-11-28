The NCP chief announced plans for a national convention to be held after December, during which responsibilities within the party will be assigned

Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel address the media in Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Need to work harder to reclaim national party status: Ajit Pawar hints at spreading NCP's footprints x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday stressed the need to expand the party at the national level following its significant success in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at an NCP meeting in the national capital, Pawar highlighted the importance of working towards restoring the party's status as a national political force.

"Our party was once a national party. To reclaim that status, we need to work harder now. We will fight, and we will achieve success," he said.

According to news agency ANI, Pawar also announced plans for a national convention to be held after December, during which responsibilities within the party will be assigned.

"Whoever demonstrates the ability to deliver results will be given opportunities. We want to bring the younger generation forward and ensure women receive full opportunities. Women have shown strong support for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. This election marks the first time such a large number of MLAs from any alliance have been elected," he added.

According to ANI, the NCP chief also criticised the Opposition for questioning the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Maharashtra polls.

Praful Patel lauds party's performace in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

"In the parliamentary elections, the EVMs were acceptable because the results favoured them [Maha Vikas Aghadi]. However, when the assembly election results are different, they conveniently blame the EVMs," he remarked.

NCP Member of Parliament (MP) Praful Patel, reflecting on the party's progress, said that it is now recognised in three states.

"We will not stop. To regain the status of a national party, our next target is the Delhi Assembly Elections. We will contest, and I am confident we will make an impact and achieve success," Patel said.

According to ANI, Patel also stated, "I congratulate Ajit Pawar and all the other party workers and leaders for Mahayuti's tremendous victory in Maharashtra. The NCP was once a national party, but in recent years, its reach has diminished. However, we have seen a turnaround recently, winning seven seats in Nagaland and three in Arunachal Pradesh, where we secured 10.6% of the votes."

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to finalise its choice for Chief Minister.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies— the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP — won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With ANI inputs)