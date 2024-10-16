The key contenders in the Maharashtra assembly elections are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress

NCP leader Praful Patel. Pic/X

NCP leader and former union minister Praful Patel on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will win the Maharashtra assembly elections on the basis of its development work, reported news agency ANI.

"I am very happy that the Election Commission has announced the poll dates today. I am very sure that in Maharashtra, the people will vote for development, good work and of course the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has led to the NDA victory for the third time as well as the fact that we have recently seen the polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," Praful Patel said, reported ANI.

"I feel very confident that in Maharashtra we will come back to power again," he added, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20 and the votes will be counted on November 23.

In the recent parliamentary elections to 48 seats in the state, the opposition MVA fared well. The BJP's share fell to 9 seats, down from 23 seats five years ago. MVA secured 30 seats.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats and the Congress 44.

Mumbai Congress General Secretary joins Ajit Pawar's NCP ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Mumbai Congress General Secretary Javed Shroff has joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Shroff officially joined Ajit Pawar's NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said, "Mumbai Congress Secretary Alhaz Javed R Shroff has joined the Nationalist Congress Party. I wholeheartedly welcome him. I am confident that, following the party's ideology, he will significantly contribute to public service."

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday faced a major setback as over 600 party workers and officials from the Pune city unit resigned in of the governor's decision to not grant MLC post to Pune City President Deepak Mankar.

(With inputs from ANI)