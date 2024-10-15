Announcing the new member in a post on X, the party highlighted multiple other members who joined the party, who have been zilla parishad members and former officials in various districts

Pic/X

Congress MLA Hiraman Bhika Khoskar from Igatpuri assembly constituency joined the Ajit Pawar led-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare welcomed the new member into the party.

The party further highlighted that it is the "second biggest" member joining the NCP and mentioned that veteran actor Sayaji Shinde also joined the party in Mumbai, reported ANI.

According to a statement by the NCP, Khoskar joined the party on Monday, and multiple supporters followed along with him.

"Hiraman Bhika Khoskar joined the NCP with dozens of his supporters including former Zila Parishad member Sampatnana Sakale in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra NCP President Sunil Tatkare in Pune," read NCP's statement, reported ANI.

The party further reiterated that Khoskar's joining will strengthen the party in Nashik and surrounding areas ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Khoskar enjoys much support in Nashik region particularly in the tribal community," the statement added, reported ANI.

Announcing the new member in a post on X, the party highlighted multiple other members who joined the party, who have been zilla parishad members and former officials in various districts.

Sandeep Gopal Gulve, Sampatanana Sakale, former Zilla Parishad member Jarnadan Mama Mali, Former Zilla Parishad member Uday Jadhav, Vinayak Malekar, Jairam Dhande, Prashant Kadu, Pandumama Shinde, Dnyaneshwar Kadu, Sarpanch Jagan Kadam, Feroze Shaikh, Dilip Chaudhary, Tukaram Sahane, Ramesh Jadhav, Dashrath Bhagde, Sudam Bhor, Arun Gaikar, Shivaji Sirsat also joined the NCP.

"With the entry of Khoskar, the strength of the NCP party has increased," read the post.

The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the election, reported ANI.

The upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition - comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress. Along with the Mahayuti Alliance - which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

(With inputs from ANI)