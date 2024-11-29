The Shiv Sena leader also asserted that Eknath Shinde will not take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde will take big decision in next 24 hours: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat x 00:00

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said that the name of the Chief Ministerial face for Maharashtra should be announced by Friday midnight and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde will take a "big decision" in the next 24 hours.



According to news agency ANI, the Shiv Sena leader also asserted that Eknath Shinde will not take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics.



"Yesterday, the leaders of Maharashtra met at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah...PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra...The name of the Maharashtra CM should be declared by midnight. I have the information that the oath-taking ceremony will be on December 2," Shirsat told ANI, adding, "Eknath Shinde will not go to Delhi. He is more interested in Maharashtra politics than Delhi politics."



Shirsat also clarified on Eknath Shinde going to his hometown in Satara district amid the suspense over the CM face and said whenever he feels that he needs some time to think, he goes to his native village.



"When he [Eknath Shinde] has to make a big decision, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he [Eknath Shinde] will take a very big decision," Shirsat added.



Eknath Shinde, who is the caretaker CM, along with Devendra Fadnavis — the front runner for CM — and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday amid the deadlock over the CM face in the state.



The Maharashtra Assembly Election results were declared on November 23, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance storming back to power with a landslide majority. However, the winning alliance is yet to finalise its choice for CM.



The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant dismissed speculation that Shinde was upset and hence left for his hometown even as the government formation has been delayed.

He also informed reporters that Shinde was unwell when he met Shah in Delhi on Thursday night.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)