Eknath Shinde, the outgoing Maharashtra CM, travels to his native village in Satara after his Delhi visit. The Mahayuti alliance meeting on government formation is expected to take place on Sunday, with discussions on Shinde’s role in the new government ongoing

File Pic

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde heads to native village after return from Delhi; Mahayuti meeting expected on Sunday x 00:00

After arriving in Mumbai from New Delhi on Friday morning, outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has travelled to his native village in Satara district, leaving the suspense over the state's next chief minister unresolved a week after the assembly election results were announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, had earlier told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday night that a meeting of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would be held in Mumbai on Friday to discuss government formation. However, the meeting has now been postponed and is likely to take place on Sunday, sources revealed.

The caretaker Chief Minister’s sudden departure to his home village, Dare in Satara, has fuelled speculation regarding the delay in forming the new government. It is expected that the meeting will be rescheduled for Sunday, as the Mahayuti is still deliberating on the issue of leadership.

Throughout his Delhi trip, Shinde has repeatedly stated that he would not be an obstacle in government formation, pledging to abide by the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the selection of the next chief minister. Shinde, who has been at the helm of Maharashtra for over two and a half years, has expressed his willingness to accept any decision made by the BJP.

Sources within the Shiv Sena indicate there are differing opinions among party leaders on Shinde's future role in the government. Some suggest he may be offered the position of deputy chief minister by the BJP, while others argue that it would be inappropriate for Shinde to accept the No. 2 position after having served as the state's CM. The discussions are still ongoing within the party.

The process of government formation will commence once the BJP announces its legislature party leader. During his visit to Delhi, Shinde met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the future government, accompanied by his deputies from the outgoing state cabinet, Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP). The trio also met BJP president J P Nadda.

Talking to the media, Shinde described the discussions as "good and positive," indicating that talks are progressing, albeit slowly. As per PTI, further updates will follow once the Mahayuti convenes its meeting in Mumbai this weekend.

(With inputs from PTI)