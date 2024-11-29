Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described his meeting with Amit Shah and J P Nadda on the power-sharing arrangement in the state as "positive." Key decisions, including the next chief minister, will be taken at an upcoming Mahayuti meeting in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday described his discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda on government formation in the state as "good and positive." Speaking to reporters before departing for Mumbai, Shinde stated that further deliberations would be held in Mumbai to finalise the decision on the chief ministership of the state.

Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena faction in the Mahayuti alliance, attended the late-night meeting on Thursday alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The discussions focused on ironing out the power-sharing arrangements for the next government in Maharashtra, following the alliance’s landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

According to PTI reports, Shinde expressed optimism about the progress made during the meeting. “The discussions were good and positive. This was the first meeting. There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai,” Shinde informed reporters in the early hours of Friday.

The meeting with Shah and Nadda reportedly marked the initial step in formalising the structure of the new government. Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar are said to have delved into the complexities of portfolio allocation, which remains a crucial aspect of power-sharing in the politically diverse coalition. The alliance comprises the BJP, Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction.

As per PTI sources, the key agenda of Thursday’s meeting was to ensure a smooth division of power while maintaining coalition harmony. The alliance’s sweeping victory, with 230 of the 288 Assembly seats, has further solidified its mandate. However, the question of who will occupy the chief minister's chair has been a subject of intense speculation.

Political observers believe the next meeting of the Mahayuti in Mumbai will serve as the forum for finalising critical leadership and governance decisions. Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which managed to secure only 46 seats, continues to allege discrepancies in the elections and the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar have maintained that their united front is aimed at delivering on the promises made to the electorate. The focus now shifts to Mumbai, where the coalition partners are expected to unveil their roadmap for governance.

(With inputs from PTI)