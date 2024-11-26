Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stepped down as the term of the state assembly ends. He will serve as the caretaker CM until the Mahayuti alliance finalises its leadership

As the term of the Maharashtra Assembly concluded on Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan. Shinde, who led the state since June 2022, has been appointed as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is established, ANI reports.

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also met the Governor earlier in the day to submit their resignations. Despite the decisive victory of the Mahayuti alliance in the recently concluded assembly elections, the alliance is yet to finalise its candidate for the top post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly with 132 seats, is seen as the frontrunner in determining the next Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis, the two-time CM and current Deputy CM, is viewed as a strong contender due to his leadership within the BJP and his extensive political experience.

Earlier, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar stated that Shinde would be asked to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government is formed. "Today marks the end of the current assembly's term. If CM Shinde resigns today, he will be requested to act as a caretaker CM until the new government is sworn in. Leaders from all three Mahayuti alliance parties and our parliamentary board will finalise the Chief Minister soon," Narvekar told ANI.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shinde appealed to his supporters not to gather in Mumbai in his favour, emphasising the need for calm and unity. "Out of love for me, some gatherings have been planned to show support. I am deeply grateful, but I humbly request Shiv Sena workers not to assemble at Varsha bungalow or elsewhere in my support," he wrote.

He also reaffirmed the unity and strength of the Mahayuti alliance, stating that the coalition remains intact and committed to forming a stable government. "After our grand victory, our government will once again serve the people of Maharashtra. As a strong alliance, we contested the elections together and remain united today. The Mahayuti alliance will continue to work for a prosperous and strong Maharashtra," Shinde added.

Fadnavis, in an open letter to the people of Maharashtra, expressed gratitude for their trust in the alliance. "This victory of the Mahayuti has charted a new course for Maharashtra. With your support, we will work towards achieving the dream of a developed India and a progressive Maharashtra under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said, calling the alliance's win an inspiration for the state's future.

The Mahayuti coalition’s victory marks a significant chapter in Maharashtra's political landscape, with its leadership soon to take shape amidst discussions and deliberations within the alliance.

(With inputs from ANI)