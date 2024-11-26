Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde urged supporters not to gather at his residence amid delays in deciding the next chief minister, despite the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the state elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to his supporters to avoid gathering at his official residence, ‘Varsha,’ in south Mumbai as speculation continues over the next chief minister. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shinde expressed gratitude for the affection shown by his supporters but urged them to refrain from assembling in his support.

"Following the Mahayuti alliance's significant victory, our government will once again be formed in Maharashtra. We contested the elections together as a grand alliance and remain united," Shinde stated, as per PTI. He added, “Out of love for me, some people have called for a gathering in Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your affection, but I sincerely request that no one assemble outside Varsha or any other location in my support.”

This appeal comes amidst a delay in reaching a consensus within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance over who will lead the state. The alliance secured a sweeping victory in the assembly elections, winning 230 of the 288 seats, but a decision on the chief minister's post remains unresolved.

Shinde’s supporters are backing him for the role, emphasising that the landslide win was achieved under his leadership. However, the BJP, which recorded its highest-ever tally in the Maharashtra assembly with 132 seats, is pushing for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assume the role of chief minister for the third time.

In the recent elections, Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 57 seats, while the NCP faction loyal to Ajit Pawar won 41 seats. The counting of votes for the 20 November polls was completed on Saturday. Despite the alliance’s strong mandate, the leadership issue has created a stalemate, with neither camp willing to back down.

As per PTI reports, the lack of clarity on the chief minister’s position is causing unease among supporters of both leaders. While Shinde’s camp is highlighting his role in consolidating the alliance’s voter base, the BJP points to Fadnavis’s administrative experience and the party's significant seat tally as reasons for him to take the top post.

The ongoing deliberations reflect the complexities of coalition politics, even in the aftermath of a decisive electoral victory. Shinde’s plea for restraint highlights his attempt to maintain unity within the alliance while ensuring that public support does not escalate into a political confrontation.

(With inputs from PTI)