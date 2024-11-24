Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections. Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats

Deepak Kesarkar.

Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue to work as the chief minister of Maharashtra, state minister and party leader Deepak Kesarkar said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

A day after the Mahayuti coalition of which Shiv Sena is a constituent scored a stupendous victory after the announcement of Maharashtra Assembly election results, Deepak Kesarkar met Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters, according to the PTI.

He, however, added that the Mahayuti leaders including Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) will take a unanimous decision on the CM issue.

The Mahayuti comprises of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Whatever may be the decision, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra," said Kesarkar, who won another term from the Sawantwadi constituency.

Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections. Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the chief minister's post, saying leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together.

On Sunday, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Fadnavis.

"Leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state," he said.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday said that the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance will make the final decision on Maharashtra CM.

Fadnavis had dismissed any claims of a dispute over the Chief Minister's position as the Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 showed Mahayuti getting majority.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis said the election results show strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked women voters.

He said that the opposition's attempts to spread false narratives and divide voters based on religion had been defeated by the people.

(with PTI inputs)