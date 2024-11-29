Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande. File Photo

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde has full faith in PM Modi, Amit Shah, says Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande x 00:00

Following the Mahayuti meeting in the national capital, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Friday said that Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde ji has expressed full faith in PM Modi and Amit Shah ji as he is an important part of NDA. The members of (Shiv Sena) legislative party have elected him as our leader and we have left it to him to talk about portfolios and other demands," Kayande told ANI.

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday.

After meeting with Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, Eknath Shinde said that the meeting was "good and positive," adding that another meeting will be conducted, which is expected to yield a decision on who will assume the role of Chief Minister, reported ANI.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We discussed with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be made about who the Chief Minister will be. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said, reported ANI.

The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra, reported ANI.

Earlier, Fadnavis asserted that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise its choice for Chief Minister.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)