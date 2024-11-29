Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eknath Shinde has full faith in PM Modi Amit Shah says Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande

Eknath Shinde has full faith in PM Modi, Amit Shah, says Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande

Updated on: 29 November,2024 01:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday

Eknath Shinde has full faith in PM Modi, Amit Shah, says Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande. File Photo

Listen to this article
Eknath Shinde has full faith in PM Modi, Amit Shah, says Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande
x
00:00

Following the Mahayuti meeting in the national capital, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Friday said that Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.


"Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde ji has expressed full faith in PM Modi and Amit Shah ji as he is an important part of NDA. The members of (Shiv Sena) legislative party have elected him as our leader and we have left it to him to talk about portfolios and other demands," Kayande told ANI.


Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday.


After meeting with Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, Eknath Shinde said that the meeting was "good and positive," adding that another meeting will be conducted, which is expected to yield a decision on who will assume the role of Chief Minister, reported ANI.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We discussed with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be made about who the Chief Minister will be. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said, reported ANI.

The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra, reported ANI.

Earlier, Fadnavis asserted that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise its choice for Chief Minister.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Mahayuti maharashtra narendra modi amit shah mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK