All decisions will be made collectively, and we will hold meetings with our top leaders, Devendra Fadnavis said

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Next Maharashtra CM will choose his cabinet; Mahayuti stands united: Fadnavis x 00:00

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the decision on selecting the Maharashtra cabinet will be taken by the next Chief Minister after his name is finalised and the Mahayuti stands united, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tipped as a front-runner for the CM post after Maharashtra election result, Devenda Fadnavis stressed that the Mahayuti coalition of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP remains united in forming the government.

"Once a chief minister is decided, that person will finalise the state cabinet," the outgoing Deputy chief minister told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Later, speaking in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis said the constituents of the Mahayuti are united, as per the PTI.

"All decisions will be made collectively, and we will hold meetings with our top leaders. If anyone has doubts, Eknath Shinde has made it clear," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis was referring to Eknath Shinde's press conference in Thane wherein he rejected reports of his disappointment over not getting a second term despite the Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

"(Eknath) Shinde Saheb, (Deputy CM and NCP leader) Ajitdada Pawar and I are together. There is no dispute in the Mahayuti alliance. Before the elections, we had said that all decisions would be taken jointly with our senior leadership. We will take joint decisions," he said, according to the PTI.

Shindeji has cleared all doubts of "ifs and buts", he added.

According to sources, Maharashtra NDA leaders are likely to meet the top BJP brass in Delhi on Thursday, indicating that the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the three major 'Mahayuti' constituents, will be followed in the new government in the state.

While the BJP is tipped to get the chief ministerial post, its two allies -- Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party -- are expected to be given the post of two deputies.

Devendra Fadnavis also slammed the Opposition parties for their objection to using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the election process.

"The Supreme Court has already stated its position on the EVM issue. The top court indicated that the blame for losses should not be shifted to EVMs. The EVMs will continue to operate," he added, the news agency reported.

A day earlier the apex court dismissed a plea seeking to revert to paper ballot voting in elections in the country, saying allegations of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVM) raked up only when people lose polls.

(with PTI inputs)