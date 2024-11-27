Eknath Shinde said, "My party will support the BJP even if the new CM candidate is from the BJP. PM Modi's decision will be final for us"

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Amid suspense surrounding around who will be the next Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that he was leaving the decision about the Chief Minister’s post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During a press conference at his Thane residence, Eknath Shinde remarked that he has conveyed to the BJP leadership that he is “not an obstacle” in the announcement of the next Chief Minister and the formation of the government.

"I called PM Modi yesterday and also Amit Shah and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

The statement comes at a time when political speculation has been rife regarding the future leadership of the state.

CM Eknath Shinde paved the way for the BJP to install its CM. He said, "The BJP has supported him in the past two and a half years. Our full support will be to the BJP's CM candidate."

Watch Eknath Shinde's press briefing below

Shinde further said, "I'm happy that I could work for the betterment of people in two and a half years. We combined development with welfare and it was bevayof this that we were voted to power with such a big majority."

He said, "I worked as a common man. People thought I was their brother, one of them. For me the identity of Ladka Bhau (beloved brother) is much more valuaythan any other post."

He said, "The three party leaders will meet on Thursday in New Delhi to decide the next course of action, government formation etc."

Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory.