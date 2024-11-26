Breaking News
Constitution Day: CJI Sanjiv Khanna presents painting made by prisoner to PM Modi

Constitution Day: CJI Sanjiv Khanna presents painting made by prisoner to PM Modi

Updated on: 26 November,2024 06:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

PM Modi said, "Constitution has lived up to our every need and expectation, it is our guiding light"

Constitution Day: CJI Sanjiv Khanna presents painting made by prisoner to PM Modi

CJI Sanjeev Khanna (L) and PM Modi. Pic/PTI

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday presented a painting made by a prisoner, lodged in Tihar jail, to PM Modi during the Constitution Day 2024 celebrations, in the Supreme Court.


Speaking on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court, CJI Sanjiv Khanna said, "Every judgement we render is a zero-sum game. Inviting celebrations from some and criticism from others. This is the duality which invites scrutiny in the functioning of the courts. For some, Constitutional courts in India are among the most powerful in the world... As judges, perspective and critique matter. Because our foremost duty is towards the public and secondly being open and transparent is the biggest strength of the judiciary,' the ANI reported.



Meanwhile, PM Modi released the Annual Report of Indian Judiciary 2023-24, on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "During the constituent assembly's debate - Babasaheb Ambedkar had said - "Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document. Its spirit is always the spirit of age."

He said, "Constitution has lived up to our every need and expectation, it is our guiding light."

The Prime Minister said, "Constitution is now fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, Constitution Day celebrated there for the first time," according to the PTI.

He added, "Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep Constitution alive for many centuries."

PM Modi said, "Today it looks easy that people have access to tap water, but even after 75 years of independence, only 3 crore houses had this facility... in the original copy of the constitution, lord Ram, mother Sita...have their images in it. The images symbolising Indian culture are there so that they can keep us reminded about human values. These human values are the foundation of policies and decisions of today's India."

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

Constitution Day PM Modi sanjeev khanna supreme court

