PM Modi said, "Constitution has lived up to our every need and expectation, it is our guiding light"

CJI Sanjeev Khanna (L) and PM Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Constitution Day: CJI Sanjiv Khanna presents painting made by prisoner to PM Modi x 00:00

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday presented a painting made by a prisoner, lodged in Tihar jail, to PM Modi during the Constitution Day 2024 celebrations, in the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court, CJI Sanjiv Khanna said, "Every judgement we render is a zero-sum game. Inviting celebrations from some and criticism from others. This is the duality which invites scrutiny in the functioning of the courts. For some, Constitutional courts in India are among the most powerful in the world... As judges, perspective and critique matter. Because our foremost duty is towards the public and secondly being open and transparent is the biggest strength of the judiciary,' the ANI reported.

#WATCH | CJI Sanjiv Khanna presented a painting made by a prisoner, lodged in Tihar jail to PM Modi during the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court



(Source - DD News) pic.twitter.com/AIgYmjqV7D — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

Meanwhile, PM Modi released the Annual Report of Indian Judiciary 2023-24, on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "During the constituent assembly's debate - Babasaheb Ambedkar had said - "Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document. Its spirit is always the spirit of age."

He said, "Constitution has lived up to our every need and expectation, it is our guiding light."

The Prime Minister said, "Constitution is now fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, Constitution Day celebrated there for the first time," according to the PTI.

He added, "Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep Constitution alive for many centuries."

PM Modi said, "Today it looks easy that people have access to tap water, but even after 75 years of independence, only 3 crore houses had this facility... in the original copy of the constitution, lord Ram, mother Sita...have their images in it. The images symbolising Indian culture are there so that they can keep us reminded about human values. These human values are the foundation of policies and decisions of today's India."

#WATCH | While speaking on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court, PM Modi says, "This is the 75th year of the Indian Constitution - it is a matter of immense pride for the country. I bow to the Constitution and all the members of the Constituent… pic.twitter.com/kzs4a55fYV — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

(with ANI and PTI inputs)