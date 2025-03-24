While the Western Railway has announced 930 trains in operation, the Central Railway will be operating 356 trains. With a view to meet the travel demand during the summer vacation, till date Western Railway has notified 29 pairs of summer special trains to various destinations with 930 trips

Passengers scramble to get on to a holiday special train at CSMT last September. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai: CR, WR to run over 1,200 summer special trains from April 1 x 00:00

The Central and Western Railway will be running over 1200 summer special trains in addition to the regular ones starting April 1. While the Western Railway has announced 930 trains in operation, the Central Railway will be operating 356 trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a view to meet the travel demand during the summer vacation, till date Western Railway has notified 29 pairs of summer special trains to various destinations with 930 trips. Out of these, mainly 16 pairs of trains with 376 trips cater to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan, while seven pairs of trains with 140 trips cater to the eastern states of Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal.

Similarly, two pairs of trains with 106 trips are being run to Telangana and Karnataka. To cater to the passengers from Udhna (Surat area), six pairs of originating special trains with 192 trips are being run, while 14 pairs of trains with 348 trips are passing through Udhna or Bhestan. Similarly, 16 pairs of originating trains are run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Bhavnagar Terminus etc. “About 300 general second class coaches have been added in these special trains which will prove beneficial, especially to the migrant workers to reach their hometowns,” a WR spokesperson added.

The Central Railway has decided to run 356 summer special train services between Mumbai-Nagpur/Karmali /Thiruvananthapuram, between Pune-Nagpur and between Daund-Kalaburagi to clear the extra rush of passengers and also to Nanded.

This includes 50 trips of CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT bi-weekly special, CSMT-Karmali-CSMT weekly special (18 trips), LTT- Karmali (Goa) Weekly special (18 trips), LTT-Thiruvananthapuram North -LTT Weekly Special – (18 trips), Pune - Nagpur- Pune Weekly Superfast AC special (24 trips), Pune - Nagpur- Pune Weekly Superfast special (24 trips), Daund-Kalaburagi Unreserved Special – five days a week (128 trips) yet another Daund-Kalaburagi Unreserved Special as a bi-weekly (52 trips).

“CR will run 24 more trips of summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season. The total number of summer special trains run by CR including the above is now 356,” a CR spokesperson said.