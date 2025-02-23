Western Railway's Mumbai division plans to procure 126 new Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) in the financial year 2025-26 to streamline ticketing and reduce queues at booking counters.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway to add 126 new ATVMs in Mumbai division to ease ticketing process x 00:00

The Western Railway Mumbai division has announced plans to procure 126 new Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) in the current financial year to reduce queues at booking counters. The Mumbai division currently operates 344 ATVMs across 37 suburban and four non-suburban stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A total of 117 of these ATVMs have completed their codal life and are being replaced with brand-new ATVMs. The replacement process is currently underway, and new ATVMs have already been installed at multiple stations," a Western Railway spokesperson said.

"Moreover, in response to crowd control needs at major stations like Udhana and Surat, the division has expanded ATVM facilities at these locations to enhance the passenger experience and streamline operations," he added.

"Looking ahead, the Mumbai division plans to procure another 126 new ATVMs, further strengthening the existing ticketing infrastructure in the upcoming financial year (2025-26). This initiative will significantly improve passenger amenities and simplify the ticketing process, making travel more convenient for all users," the spokesperson stated.

Mumbai: Amrit Bharat Express arrives on Central Railway for trials

The much-awaited Amrit Bharat Express—the unreserved Janata Vande Bharat train for the general public—made its arrival on Central Railway on Friday. The train will be undergoing extensive trials on the ghat sections of Igatpuri and Pune.

The Amrit Bharat Express is a push-pull train with locomotives on either side is a class of superfast, non-air-conditioned, low-cost, sleeper cum unreserved service that connects cities more than 800 km apart. The routes of these trains are yet to be finalised on Central Railway. A trial had been conducted on Western Railway a few months ago.

“Yes. The train has arrived in Mumbai on Central Railway and will be going on trials from Saturday. Elaborate runs of the train will be taken on the ghat section also,” Central Railway spokesperson said.

Though officials said that no routes had been finalised, sources said that four Amrit Bharat train services had been planned from Pune to places in north India.

The train provides improved facilities for better-designed seats and luggage racks for increasing volume, mobile charging points with mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV, public information system and is a vestibule train. Two locomotives attached on either side of the train cut down the time of reversal taken by the train.

800

Distance in km train covers each single trip