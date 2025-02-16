The special services include three daily trains from CSMT and 12 from LTT to Prayagraj. CR will also operate two special trains from Dadar with additional coaches to Prayagraj

Central Railway to operate 17 special trains for Maha Kumbh 2025 pilgrims from Mumbai

The Central Railway has rolled out a series of measures to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience for pilgrims journeying to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025. These arrangements include special train services, enhanced passenger amenities, and robust crowd management strategies across key stations and routes.

Special train services

To accommodate the large influx of passengers, Central Railway has scheduled 42 special trains for Maha Kumbh 2025. The trains include:

-Fourteen trips of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Mau-CSMT specials

-Twelve trips of Pune-Mau-Pune specials

-Twelve trips of Nagpur-Danapur-Nagpur specials

-Four trips of LTT-Banaras-LTT specials

Additionally, numerous special trains will pass through Central Railway stations to further increase the convenience of pilgrims.

Key stations across the Central Railway network will also witness improved passenger facilities and enhanced crowd management measures. Some of the measures include ‘May I Help You’ booths to assist passengers, additional ticket counters and dedicated holding areas, controlled access to escalators and lifts, unidirectional movement enforced on foot overbridges (FOBs) using dividers, real-time crowd monitoring through CCTV and announcements and strategic train placement to prevent congestion on platforms.

In the event of an unexpected stop, such as Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP), the train staff will immediately deboard to inform passengers and ensure safety. Emergency control centres will also be alerted to regulate passing trains. The presence of Railway Police Force (RPF) and ticket-checking staff will be visible at key locations, and drinking water and toilet facilities will be provided at designated waiting areas, the Central Railway stated in a press release on Sunday.

Mumbai Division

- Three daily trains from CSMT and 12 daily trains from LTT to Prayagraj.

- Two special trains from Dadar (01025 & 01027).

- Additional coaches on the special trains to Prayagraj.

- Five extra Unreserved Ticket System (UTS) counters at CSMT, LTT, Thane, and Kalyan stations.

- Deployment of 150 ticket-checking personnel and 45 RPF staff for queue management and security.

- Continuous announcements and real-time updates on the public address (PA) system

Nagpur Division

The Nagpur Division is operating 39 trains towards Prayagraj, including two daily trains and 37 weekly/biweekly services. The division has already launched five special trains, with one more scheduled for February 23.

Key measures in the division include:

- Ticket checking and RPF personnel deployed at stations such as Nagpur and Ballarshah.

- Coach position announcements made 15 minutes before train arrival.

- Continuous PA announcements and surveillance via Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

-Monitoring of passenger flow to avoid overcrowding

Pune Division

The Pune Division is operating several trains towards Prayagraj, including daily services and special trains with increased occupancy.

Notable measures include:

- Deployment of 10 station staff and RPF personnel for crowd control and assistance.

- Continuous announcements 30 minutes before train arrival.

- RPF teams stationed at key locations on platforms.

- A help desk facility at Pune station for passenger assistance.

Central Railway appealed to passengers to arrive at stations well in advance to ensure a smoother boarding process and avoid delays. For information on special train services, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or https://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) app for real-time updates.

The release comes a day after at least 12 people were killed in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. Most of the victims were pilgrims making their jouney to Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.