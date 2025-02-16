Breaking News
Unable to visit Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025? Sadhguru explains how you can experience it where you are

Updated on: 16 February,2025 03:48 PM IST  |  Prayagraj
mid-day online correspondent |

Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, commenced on January 13 and will go on till February 26 in Prayagraj

Unable to visit Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025? Sadhguru explains how you can experience it where you are

Maha Kumbh 2025 (File Pic/PTI)

Unable to visit Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025? Sadhguru explains how you can experience it where you are
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is currently underway in Prayagraj. With only 10 days left for the spiritual event to end on Mahashivratri (February 26), devotees are keen on taking the holy dip at Sangam and be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.


However, due to several factors like age, finances, health and distance, it might not be possible for every devotee to visit Prayagraj. Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, recently took to Instagram to post a video explaining how one can experience the benefits of Maha Kumbh from home or nearby places.


He begins by recommending people not to miss this experience that comes once in 144 years, since those present today will not get a chance to witness it again.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

However, if you can’t make it to the Ganga for some reason, Sadhguru says, “Every river is wonderful, especially meeting rivers.”

He says that one should take a dip and stay in water, neck-deep, for 3-4 minutes, further advising people to chant ‘Aum Namah Shivaya’ for 20 minutes in the morning.

Sadhguru cautions people to be safe and be accompanied by one or two people while taking a dip. Additionally, he advises, “If you can find that part of the river where it’s moving not with too much speed, and you can sit cross-legged in the water till the neck (holding the earth if you want), sit there and chant.”

This way, he remarks, you can have your own Kumbh Mela wherever you are.

Sadhguru visited Maha Kumbh in January 2025. From there, he said that there is “no place like this on the planet”, and urged everyone to experience the phenomenon.

About Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, commenced on January 13 and will go on till February 26 in Prayagraj. It will culminate on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Over 3.75 devotees already took a holy dip at Sangam since its commencement till 8 AM on Sunday.

