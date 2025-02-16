A stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 pm, as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday expressed her anguish and sorrow over the loss of lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. She voiced her anger about the situation, stating that no one was taking responsibility for the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "It is extremely unfortunate and is the responsibility of the Indian Railways and the Rail Minister, who denies taking accountability for the incident."

Stating the reference of Mumbai's railway station, she said, "Please understand that we have a number of rail accidents, derailments, and stampedes, even in Bandra Station in Mumbai, yet no one is taking responsibility... We are seeing passenger fares increase and a reduction in basic trains, and the passengers have been moving like cattle."

"Maha Kumbh is a centre of faith, and its management is not at all good enough. When will the government hold itself accountable?" Chaturvedi questioned.

A high-level meeting involving senior Delhi Police officers was convened on Sunday at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railways office in the national capital to discuss the initial inquiry report into the NDLS stampede incident, reported ANI.

In addition, Delhi Police have initiated inquest proceedings into the stampede. The inquiry is being led by a DCP-rank officer.

According to Delhi Police sources, as per the Standard Operating Procedure, six additional companies were deployed by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to manage the stampede-like situation, while the station house officer (SHO) was instructed to set up extra barricades.

The Commissioner, Special Commissioner of Police (Public Transport), and DCP (Railways) were present at the meeting, ANI reported. Officials reviewed the inquiry report and discussed measures to address shortcomings in the announcing system, as well as legal action to be taken. In the meantime, a two-member committee from Indian Railways has been formed to investigate the stampede.

The committee comprises Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) Narsingh Deo, and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC). They have launched a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident.

As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered that all video footage from New Delhi Railway Station be secured to assist in the probe.

(With ANI inputs)