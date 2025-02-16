Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe.

Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Death toll climbs to 18

New Delhi: The death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a footover bridge.

Japanese firms eye India as part of 'China Plus One' strategy

Japanese companies are adopting the 'China Plus One' strategy to diversify their manufacturing and supply chains post-Covid-19, with India emerging as a significant beneficiary. The strategy involves establishing production facilities in alternative countries, with India emerging as a significant beneficiary. India's domestic market is a major draw, as well as its well-established business and talent networks across these regions. The Japanese government has allocated funds to encourage companies to relocate production either domestically or to Southeast Asia.

Fadnavis: No issue with interfaith marriages, but fraudulent alliances must be curbed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that interfaith marriages are not a problem, but fraudulent alliances through deception and false identities must be addressed. The state government has formed a committee to study legal aspects of a law against forced conversions. Read more

Champions Trophy 2025: Adam Gilchrist feels this player should open for Australia

Legendary Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist said stand-in captain Steve Smith should be slotted in as an opener in the ODI team for the upcoming Champions Trophy, citing it as a way of maximising the number of deliveries he can face in the side’s matches in Pakistan. In Australia’s heavy 2-0 ODI series loss in Sri Lanka, Smith made 12 and 29 as a middle-order batter. Read more

Ed Sheeran pauses Delhi concert as fan faints, asks authorities to help her out

British singer Ed Sheeran, who wrapped up the Indian leg of his Mathematics tour in Delhi, surprised fans by showing up in a Team India jersey on stage. However, he paused his performance briefly after a fan fainted. According to a report by India Today, Ed urged the authorities to check on the girl and give him a thumbs up once everything was alright. Read more