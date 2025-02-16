Ed Sheeran paused his performance briefly after a fan fainted. He urged the authorities to check on the girl and give him a thumbs up once everything was alright

Ed Sheeran Pic/X

Listen to this article Ed Sheeran pauses Delhi concert as fan faints, asks authorities to help her out x 00:00

British singer Ed Sheeran, who wrapped up the Indian leg of his Mathematics tour in Delhi, surprised fans by showing up in a Team India jersey on stage. However, he paused his performance briefly after a fan fainted. According to a report by India Today, Ed urged the authorities to check on the girl and give him a thumbs up once everything was alright.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅽🅸🅽🅰 - Sheerio from Germany (@sheerio.for.life.12)

Ed Sheeran’s Delhi concert

Ed Sheeran performed at the Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram. He wore the Team India jersey to show support ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE. Singer-actor Lisa Mishra opened the concert.

Expressing her excitement, Lisa earlier said, “Performing with Ed Sheeran is nothing short of a dream come true. He has been one of my biggest inspirations, and to share the same stage with him is surreal. This is a defining moment in my career—one that reinforces my belief in the power of music and hard work. I’ve always wanted to push boundaries, and this opportunity is a huge step forward in that journey.”

She added, “I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received, and I can't wait to bring my heart and soul to this performance. I might even surprise the audience with some unreleased music, which makes this even more special. Music has been my passion since day one, and this experience is only fueling my fire to go bigger and bolder in my artistic journey.”

About Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour

The Mathematics Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by Ed Sheeran. It comprises 131 shows, the tour commenced on 23 April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. The India leg of the tour kicked off in Pune on January 30 and included stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.

Sheeran's first performance in India was held in 2015. In November 2017, he returned for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex despite being injured. Last year he performed in Mumbai as part of his Asia and Europe Tour. Filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for him at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai.