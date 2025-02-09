Breaking News
Ed Sheeran BREAKS silence on Bengaluru incident: ‘It wasn't just us randomly turning up’

Updated on: 09 February,2025 09:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram to clarified that he had taken permission and was performing on the street of Bengaluru only after informing the authorities

In Pic: Ed Sheeran

British singer Ed Sheeran was stopped by Bengaluru police this morning while he was performing on the street. Reports in the morning stated that Ed Sheeran's team had taken prior permission for the short gig on the street, while the cops denied these claims. Now, finally, the star himself has broken his silence on the recent incident that happened with him. Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram to clarify that he had taken permission and was performing only after informing the authorities.


Ed Sheeran on Bengaluru incident


After his performance was interrupted and the video of it surfaced on social media, Ed took to Instagram and shared, “We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x.” He also posted a picture expressing his excitement about performing on ‘Night 2’ in the city.


In the videos that circulated online this morning, Ed was seen performing on the street when cops approached him and asked the person standing near him to stop the singer. When that didn't happen, a cop went up to Ed and unplugged his guitar and microphone while he was singing. This video made many think that the pop star was actually performing without having any permission from the authorities. Now, his clarification has confirmed that there was a misunderstanding because the cops couldn’t recognize who he was.

About Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour

The Mathematics Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by Ed Sheeran. It comprises 131 shows, with the tour commencing on April 23, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. The India leg of the tour kicked off in Pune on January 30 and includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Sheeran’s first performance in India was held in 2015. In November 2017, he returned for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex despite being injured. Last year, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Asia and Europe tour. Filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for him at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai. From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who’s who of Bollywood gathered under one roof to party with the Perfect hitmaker.

Kapil Sharma also hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran. The party was attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Puran Singh, and Munawar Faruqui, among several others. The singer also met Shah Rukh Khan at his residence.

