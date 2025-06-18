PM Modi spoke to US President Trump during the G7 Summit, briefing him on Operation Sindoor and India’s response to terrorism. Modi made it clear that India has never accepted and will never accept any mediation on Pakistan. Trump expressed support for India’s anti-terror actions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in G7 Summit. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi tells Trump, India will never accept mediation on Pakistan issues during G7 Summit call x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Reportedly Donald Trump has left the G7 Summit in Canada, citing that he has more important work to do. The conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump lasted over half an hour. PM Modi briefed the US President about India's Operation Sindoor. While briefing about India’s fight against terrorism, he firmly conveyed the message to the US President that India has and never will accept and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan. This information was shared by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on 18 June, 2025.

Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, said, "Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that during this entire episode, at no time, at any level, were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US between India and Pakistan discussed.The halt to military action was discussed directly between India and Pakistan, through existing channels of the two armies, and was at the request of Pakistan."

He further added that "Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it." There is complete political unanimity in India on this issue," reported by ANI.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Prime Minister @narendramodi had a telephonic conversation with US President #DonaldTrump, which lasted approximately 35 minutes. During the discussion, PM Modi briefed President Trump about Operation Sindoor. PM Modi clarified that… pic.twitter.com/1RuPVc778V — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 18, 2025

The bold remarks from the Indian counterpart came after the US president had claimed that he had used trade as a means for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Vikram Misri also informed that US President Trump understood the points made in detail by the Prime Minister. He further said that Trump also expressed support for India's fight against terrorism.

During the call, the US president also invited PM Modi to stop over in the US. However, due to prior engagements, PM Modi had to decline the offer.

Addressing more about the situation, the Foreign Secretary Misri said, "The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit. President Trump had to return to the US early, due to which this meeting could not take place. After this, at the request of President Trump, the two leaders spoke on the phone today. After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, President Trump had expressed condolences to Prime Minister Modi over the phone and expressed support against terrorism. Since then, this was the first conversation between the two leaders."

"Prime Minister Modi talked to President Trump in detail about Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Modi clearly told President Trump that after April 22, India had told the whole world about its determination to take action against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi said that on the night of May 6–7, India had targeted only terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India's actions were very measured, precise, and non-escalatory," Misri said in his remarks.

As reported by ANI, During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi also reiterated the statement "Goli ka jawab gole se" to the US President.

Vikram Misri said, "On the night of May 9, Vice President Vance called Prime Minister Modi. Vice President Vance had said that Pakistan could launch a major attack on India. Prime Minister Modi had told him in clear words that if this happens, India will give an even bigger response to Pakistan. India gave a very strong response to Pakistan's attack on the night of 9-10 May and caused a lot of damage to Pakistan's army. Its military airbases were made inoperable. India's strong response forced Pakistan to urge India to halt military action."

Addressing the issue of India’s fight against terrorism on a very serious note, PM Modi told the US President that India no longer views terrorism as a proxy war, and India's Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, and India will not hold back in giving a befitting reply to any act of terror from the neighbouring countries.

The US president, Donald Trump, claimed to have played a pivotal role as mediator and proclaimed the "full and immediate ceasefire" before India could formally announce an agreement to end hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

However, India denied Trump's assertions and reiterated its stance that Pakistan and India should resolve disputes over Jammu and Kashmir on a bilateral basis.

(With ANI Inputs)