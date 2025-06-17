as world leaders gather in Alberta for the G7 Summit, the visit is also being viewed as a chance to reset diplomatic ties. Rishi Singh, Honorary Director of the Kendriya Likhari Sabha (North America), stressed the summit's importance in rekindling the Canada-India relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief visit to Canada has sparked excitement and optimism among the Indian diaspora in Calgary and Alberta, who hope the trip marks the beginning of a stronger partnership between India and Canada.

Nidhi Lodha, a member of the Indian diaspora, shared her delight and said the community was thrilled about the visit. "Indian diaspora in Calgary and Alberta is so happy that PM Narendra Modi is visiting us. The only caveat is that it is a last-minute short visit, so we could not organise a town hall where lots of people could meet him. His visit will start a new era of the Canada-India relationship and partnership, which will grow... With the change of government and stance in Ottawa, and the current reality that Canada needs to diversify economically, this relationship will improve..."

Supporting her view, Sunny Sharma, a businessman and diaspora member, pointed to the broader global context of the visit. He said, "... PM Modi is coming here at the request of Mark Carney. In other words, the G7 needs India... Carney knows how to do business and not just politics..."

Adding further perspective, Anil Mehrotra, another member of the diaspora, welcomed the invitation extended to the Indian Prime Minister despite recent tensions between the two countries. He said, "... I am very happy that he (PM Modi) is visiting Canada and our current Prime Minister had the courage, despite all the negative pressure on him, to invite Modi Ji. He has done a superb job in India, which is now the fourth-largest economy in the world. It would be a grave mistake for Canada not to have invited India. This visit will hopefully only strengthen the good relations we had, which have soured in the last 3-4 years..."

Meanwhile, as world leaders gather in Alberta for the G7 Summit, the visit is also being viewed as a chance to reset diplomatic ties. Rishi Singh, Honorary Director of the Kendriya Likhari Sabha (North America), stressed the summit's importance in rekindling the Canada-India relationship.

In an exclusive interview, Singh praised the Canadian leadership under Prime Minister Mark Carney for hosting the summit during the vibrant Canadian spring. "All the G7 leaders will be present and will be discussing vital economic trends and other global issues that significantly impact the world scenario," he said.

He listed the prominent global figures attending this year's summit, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. While the UAE President could not attend, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and World Bank President Ajay Banga are also participating.

As a Canadian of South Asian heritage, Singh underscored that this summit provides a crucial opportunity for both countries to deepen cooperation. "This G7 Summit gives both nations a platform to hold bilateral talks and create new thrusts towards diversifying supply chains -- an issue also highlighted by Prime Minister Carney," he said.

Calling for enhanced collaboration, Singh highlighted areas like technology transfer, innovation, agriculture, mobility of skilled workers, and investment. "India, with its youthful demographic and rapidly growing economy, presents a major opportunity for Canada. In turn, Canada must share its technological advancements to build long-term relations that extend beyond current leadership," he said.

Singh envisioned a strong future built on mutual economic strength and shared values. He described this desired bond as an "ethical-economical friendship" that would benefit both nations.

"As we move into an era where resilient supply chains and collaborative innovation are key to global stability, Canada and India must come together not just as trade partners, but as allies with shared values and forward-looking visions," Singh concluded. "I sincerely welcome Prime Minister Modi to Canada and hope this summit serves as a turning point in Indo-Canadian relations."

The G7 Summit is expected to produce new initiatives focusing on economic cooperation, climate action, technological growth, and geopolitical stability, with India-Canada relations emerging as a central point of interest.

