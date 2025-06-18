Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Bandra station to celebrate 165th year with a fest; Beach clean-up leads to drug bust in Vasai and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The Grade I heritage structure of the Bandra railway station, illuminated at night. File Pic/Nimesh Dave

Markets rally in initial trade on foreign fund inflows, buying in Reliance, ICICI Bank

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after falling in opening trade on Wednesday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Despite a weak beginning to the trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex later rebounded and went up by 93.05 points to 81,676.35. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 42.80 points to 24,896.20. Later, the BSE benchmark traded 228.13 points higher at 81,812.04, and the Nifty climbed 82.25 points to 24,937.70.

Mumbai: Bandra station to celebrate 165th year with a fest

The Western Railway is set to launch the heritage-themed Bandra station mahotsav on the occasion of the station’s 165th anniversary this July. The celebrations promise a rich lineup of events from a light and sound show to art competitions, a vlog race, the release of a commemorative stamp, and cultural programmes featuring local talent. Read more.

Mumbai: Beach clean-up leads to drug bust in Vasai

A Hungarian environmentalist stumbled upon a suspicious packet weighing about 1 kg during a Sunday clean-up drive at Bena Beach in Vasai. Wrapped in multiple layers of plastic, the packet emitted a telltale odour when opened, prompting the beach cleaner to suspect it was charas, a banned narcotic. Read more.

‘Shubman is constantly looking to evolve,’ says Abhishek Nayar

Former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has hailed young Test captain Shubman Gill for his work ethic and character and believes this will help him in the upcoming England series. Nayar, who was part of the coaching set-up under head coach Gautam Gambhir when Rohit Sharma led India to the Champions Trophy title in UAE in March 2025, was previously associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as assistant coach from 2018. Gill was also with the KKR outfit from 2018 to 2021. Read more.

Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhaan's debut film to be titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin

In February, mid-day reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is readying to launch his son Subhan Nadiadwala’s acting career (Beta, chalo Bollywood, Feb 28). Now, the chatter in the industry is that the star kid’s debut film may borrow its title from Deewana’s (1992) hit track. It has been heard that the movie has been tentatively titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, after the popular song that featured Shah Rukh Khan and late Divya Bharti. Read more.