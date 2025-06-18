On Saturday, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, Pankaj Singh, along with others, participated in a Shramdaan (voluntary cleaning) drive at Bandra Station. This initiative was part of the Bandra Station Mahotsav Heritage Function and focused on promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and passenger safety

The Grade I heritage structure of the Bandra railway station, illuminated at night. File Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: Bandra station to celebrate 165th year with a fest x 00:00

The Western Railway is set to launch the heritage-themed Bandra station mahotsav on the occasion of the station’s 165th anniversary this July. The celebrations promise a rich lineup of events from a light and sound show to art competitions, a vlog race, the release of a commemorative stamp, and cultural programmes featuring local talent.

Bandra railway station, a Western Railway illustration by Ramdas Nivelkar



Railway Board has directed the celebration of centenary events for heritage stations across Indian Railways. Two stations under the Western Railway (WR) have been selected for this celebration — Bandra suburban station building, inaugurated on November 28, 1864, and Ratlam station building, inaugurated on March 1923. While the Bandra mahotsav will kick off on June 20 and continue through July 2025, the Ratlam mahotsav will be held in October 2025,” said Western Railway Chief PRO Vineet Abhishek.

Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Singh (in grey trousers), during the Shramdaan event on June 14. Pic/By Special Arrangement

On Saturday, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, Pankaj Singh, along with others, participated in a Shramdaan (voluntary cleaning) drive at Bandra Station. This initiative was part of the Bandra station mahotsav Heritage Function and focused on promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and passenger safety. “Monitoring and reporting unauthorised parking in station premises to maintain cleanliness and uphold the heritage pride of Bandra station will also be emphasised,” Abhishek added.

Bandra mahotsav timeline of events

June 10: Beautification and upgradation of Bandra station

June 14: “Shramdaan”, a cleanliness drive at and around Bandra station

June 20: Inauguration of the centenary celebration

July 5-6: Light & sound show with photo exhibition depicting the rich heritage of Bandra station

July 13: Art & craft competition open to school and college students

July 27: Making of a badge of Bandra commemorating the occasion with a symbolic emblem and prize distribution ceremony

Details of the event

How can commuters participate?

Western Railway has invited commuters to join in the celebrations through various competitions and events.

Theme: All submissions must relate to Bandra Station — its heritage, culture, people, or transformation.

b Art & craft competition (artwork/drawing/painting/digital art/clay modelling, etc)

Vlog making competition (short video based on the theme)

Purani Yaadein: Share old memories — photos, videos, or audio clips related to Bandra station

Participation: Open to all

How to register: Fill out the Google form

Hashtags for tagging: #StationMahotsav #BandraStation #HeritageMahotsav

Last date for submission: June 30

Display: Selected entries will be showcased at Bandra station on July 13 and featured on Western Railway’s social media platforms