Several areas in Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall within 24 hours from 4 pm on Sunday. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Mumbai: Western Railway passes first monsoon test with no flooding at Bandra yard

The Western Railway on Monday passed its first monsoon test, with no flooding reported at the usual trouble spot of Bandra Marshalling Yard, even after the highest rainfall of the season was recorded in the area, officials said.

"Yesterday (16th June -- in 24 hours from 0000 hrs to 0000 hrs), the highest rainfall was recorded at the Bandra Terminus Yard area --195 mm -- and Dadar (Western Railway) recorded 172 mm. The highest single-day rainfall so far had been 944 mm in 2005. Despite this, there was no report of flooding in the WR area as pumps worked efficiently and Permanent Way Inspectors were in the section monitoring the pumps and drains," said Western Railway Chief Spokesperson Vineet Abhishek.

Several areas in Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall within 24 hours from 4 pm on Sunday, according to data from the automatic weather stations installed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) across the city. The city also experienced severe waterlogging, impacting traffic and daily life.

According to the data, over 200 mm of rainfall within 24 hours was recorded in Matunga and Worli (4 pm on Sunday till 4 pm on Monday), while Lower Parel, Dharavi, Dadar, Colaba, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Bandra, and BKC recorded over 150 mm of rainfall during this period.

According to the BMC’s disaster management department, the Colaba weather station reported 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Monday, and the Santacruz weather station reported 86 mm of rainfall. Subsequently, between 8 am and 6 pm on Monday, the Colaba weather station recorded 42.2 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz weather station recorded 69.6 mm of rainfall.