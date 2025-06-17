Motorman Arvind Kureel spotted a man on railway tracks and managed to stop the train in time. Subsequently, the person got up, walked away, and sat under the train until he was rescued on Monday

Motorman Arvind Kureel (above) on Monday saved a man's life. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

The Western Railway will felicitate alert motorman Arvind Kureel for saving the life of an unidentified person who allegedly attempted suicide by trying to lie down on the fast line tracks at Mira Road on Saturday afternoon.

Kureel spotted the individual and managed to stop the train in time. Subsequently, the person got up, walked away, and sat under the train until he was rescued and taken away. Fast line services were briefly detained due to the incident. Railway officials said the person has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

"As the train was passing between Bhayander and Mira Road, I spotted a person on the track. I sounded the hooter and applied the emergency brake on spotting the person and stopped the train in time. After stopping the train, the person walked up and went back to sit under the underframe of the second coach. He was subsequently removed and a life was saved," Kureel said in a statement.

Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

MPower Mental Health Helpline: 1800-120-820050

Vandrevala Foundation: 9999666555

iCall (TISS): 9152987821 (Mon–Sat, 10 am to 8 pm)

Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528