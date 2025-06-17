Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Western Railway to felicitate alert motorman who saved life of man at Mira Road

Western Railway to felicitate alert motorman who saved life of man at Mira Road

Updated on: 17 June,2025 03:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Motorman Arvind Kureel spotted a man on railway tracks and managed to stop the train in time. Subsequently, the person got up, walked away, and sat under the train until he was rescued on Monday

Western Railway to felicitate alert motorman who saved life of man at Mira Road

Motorman Arvind Kureel (above) on Monday saved a man's life. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Listen to this article
Western Railway to felicitate alert motorman who saved life of man at Mira Road
x
00:00

The Western Railway will felicitate alert motorman Arvind Kureel for saving the life of an unidentified person who allegedly attempted suicide by trying to lie down on the fast line tracks at Mira Road on Saturday afternoon.

Kureel spotted the individual and managed to stop the train in time. Subsequently, the person got up, walked away, and sat under the train until he was rescued and taken away. Fast line services were briefly detained due to the incident. Railway officials said the person has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).


"As the train was passing between Bhayander and Mira Road, I spotted a person on the track. I sounded the hooter and applied the emergency brake on spotting the person and stopped the train in time. After stopping the train, the person walked up and went back to sit under the underframe of the second coach. He was subsequently removed and a life was saved," Kureel said in a statement.


Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

MPower Mental Health Helpline: 1800-120-820050

Vandrevala Foundation: 9999666555

iCall (TISS): 9152987821 (Mon–Sat, 10 am to 8 pm)

Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai trains mumbai local train western railway mira road maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK