Mumbai: Man attempts suicide on railway tracks at Mira Road

Mumbai: Man attempts suicide on railway tracks at Mira Road

Updated on: 15 June,2025 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Alert motorman spotted him in time and halted the train. The individual then got up, walked away and sat under the train until he was rescued and taken away by authorities

An unidentified person attempted suicide by lying down on the fast-line tracks at Mira Road on Saturday afternoon. Alert motorman spotted him in time and halted the train. The individual then got up, walked away and sat under the train until he was rescued and taken away by authorities.

Fast-line services were delayed for a few minutes due to the incident.


Railway officials said the person has been handed over to the government railway police.


If you or anyone you know is experiencing distress, please reach out for help:

MPower Mental Health Helpline: 1800-120-820050

AASRA / Vandrewala Foundation: 9999666555

iCall (TISS): 9152987821 (Monday–Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm)

Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528

