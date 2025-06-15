Listing out the monsoon preparations, earlier, Konkan Railway Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha had said, "Extensive cleaning of catchwater drains and inspection of cuttings across the route have been conducted. Ongoing and completed geo-safety projects have drastically reduced the instances of boulder falls and soil slippages"

The monsoon timetable for trains running on Konkan Railway route will be effective from June 15 2025 to Oct 20 2025. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Konkan Railway's monsoon timetable comes into effect from June 15, check complete details here x 00:00

The Konkan Railway on Sunday announced that its monsoon timetable has come into effect from June 15 and will remain in place till October 20, 2025.

An official statement said, "In view of passengers safety during monsoon period, the monsoon timetable for trains running on Konkan Railway route will be effective from 15th June 2025 to 20th Oct 2025."

It said, "Passengers are requested to check the train timings before commencing their journey on the official Indian Railways website - NTES https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or all India Railway helpline No. 139."

Listing out the monsoon preparations, earlier, Konkan Railway Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha had said, "Extensive cleaning of catchwater drains and inspection of cuttings across the route have been conducted. Ongoing and completed geo-safety projects have drastically reduced the instances of boulder falls and soil slippages."

Monsoon patrolling and surveillance:

636 trained personnel are being deployed for round-the-clock patrolling at vulnerable locations.

Strategic placement of BRN (wagons) -mounted excavators at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali and Verna for rapid response during emergencies.

Rail Maintenance Vehicles (RMVs) are stationed at 9 key locations: Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kudal, Verna, Karwar, Bhatkal, and Udupi.

Tower Wagons are kept ready at Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Karmali, Karwar, and Udupi for immediate action.

Operational adjustments for safety:

Loco pilots are instructed to reduce train speed to 40 km/h during low visibility caused by heavy rainfall.

Self-Propelled Accident Relief Medical Vans (ARMVs) with operation theatres and emergency medical aid are stationed at Ratnagiri and Verna.

An Accident Relief Train (ART) is stationed at Verna, ready to mobilise within 15 minutes.

In situations when water exceeds 100mm, the train services will be temporarily suspended and will be resumed only after the water level recedes to ensure passenger safety.

Upgraded communication systems:

Safety personnel are equipped with mobile phones for emergency communication with the control office/station.

Loco Pilots and Guards are provided with walkie-talkies

All stations have 25-Watt VHF sets ensuring seamless wireless coordination between train crews and station masters.

Emergency Communication (EMC) sockets are installed every 1 km for immediate contact between Patrolmen, Watchmen, Loco Pilots, Guard and other field maintenance staff with control offices during emergencies.

Satellite phones in ARMVs enhance communication capabilities during disaster response.

Technology-driven monitoring:

Installation of LED signals for enhanced visibility during low-light and foggy conditions.

Self-recording rain gauges are active at 9 stations, viz., Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagin, Vilwade, Kankavali, Madgaon, Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi, to monitor and alert officials about rainfall levels.

Flood warning systems are functional at key bridges, ie Kali river (between Mangaon and Veer), Savitri river (between Veer and Sape Wamane) and Vashishti river (between Chiplun and Kamathe), to alert officials if water levels reach dangerous levels.

Anemometers installed on major viaducts and bridges to monitor wind speeds at locations viz four locations: Panval viaduct (between Ratnagiri & Nivasar), Mandovi bridge (between Thivim & Karmali), Zuari bridge (Karmali and Verna), and Sharavati bridge (between Honnavar and Manki) to monitor wind velocity.

Round-the-clock control and medical support:

24/7 Control Rooms are operational in Belapur, Ratnagiri, and Madgaon throughout the monsoon.

Medical teams are positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Verna, Madgaon, Karwar, and Udupi to handle any emergencies.

Passenger Information:

Sectional speeds are adjusted to ensure safety during this period of challenging weather.

KRCL closely coordinates with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for daily weather updates.