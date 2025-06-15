The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for today; issues yellow alert x 00:00

The city and its suburbs are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated locations today, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department sounded a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places, and an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Tidal activity will also be significant, with a high tide expected at 2:52 PM today, reaching a height of 4.27 meters. Another high tide is anticipated in the early hours of tomorrow, June 16, at 2:37 AM, measuring 3.55 meters.

Low tide levels for today are expected at 8:55 PM at 1.91 meters, with tomorrow’s low tide forecast at 8:20 AM at 1.06 meters.

Meanwhile, the city recorded moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Colaba receiving 31 mm, the Eastern Suburbs recording 21 mm, and the Western Suburbs 20 mm between 8:00 AM on June 14 and 8:00 AM today.

Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy showers overnight along with thunder and lightning. The rains eased by morning, with only light showers, and no major waterlogging was reported.

The IMD said that quantitatively, the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of +-4 per cent, indicating that above-normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September), 2025.

"The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2025) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106% of LPA), normal over Northwest India (92-108% of LPA) and below normal over Northeast India (<94% of LPA)," the IMD said in a press release.

The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the Monsoon Core Zone (MCZ) consisting of most of the rainfed agriculture areas in the country is most likely to be above normal (>106% of LPA).

During June to September 2025, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country except some areas of Northwest and East India, and many areas of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is very likely.