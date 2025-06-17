Those who perform double duties heavily depend on the canteen for food. The canteen not only reduces our stress but also helps us recharge for the second trip, reads a letter from the motormen

The fire broke out at a cake shop within the premises of Churchgate station last week. File Pic

Hundreds of motormen and train managers at Churchgate station in south Mumbai have appealed to the Western Railway to reopen their restroom canteen, which has remained closed since a fire broke out at a cake shop last week.

While all other shops have resumed operations, the motormen's canteen remains shut.

"The canteen has remained closed since then, but no alternative provisions like beverages, tea, food, lunch, or dinner are provided elsewhere. We, the motormen and train managers, are working 24×7 every day, and it's very stressful and inconvenient for us. In our restroom canteen, we used to get fresh, healthy, and hygienic meals at an affordable cost and, more importantly, at a convenient location. We already have very little time between two trains, and for meals, we are forced to roam here and there, which is inconvenient and risky. Since this day, some crew are forced to work trains without having any food, which is also endangering safety. Till now, no nuisance has been reported due to the said canteen," said a letter from the motormen’s lobby, a copy of which is with mid-day.

"Those who perform double duties heavily depend on the canteen for food. The canteen not only reduces our stress but also helps us recharge for the second trip. We, the working motormen and train managers, humbly request your honour to kindly issue immediate instructions to reopen our restroom canteen at the earliest," the letter added.