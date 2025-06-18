Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes new Test captain Gill’s inherent drive for self-improvement will help him lead a young team successfully in upcoming England Test series

India’s Shubman Gill during the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney in January. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Shubman is constantly looking to evolve,’ says Abhishek Nayar x 00:00

Former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has hailed young Test captain Shubman Gill for his work ethic and character and believes this will help him in the upcoming England series. Nayar, who was part of the coaching set-up under head coach Gautam Gambhir when Rohit Sharma led India to the Champions Trophy title in UAE in March 2025, was previously associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as assistant coach from 2018. Gill was also with the KKR outfit from 2018 to 2021.



Abhishek Nayar

“I’m a huge Shubman Gill fan. I have reflected on his journey as a cricketer and seen that grow. The one thing that always stood out from Day One was the character behind Shubman Gill. He personifies the work ethic of a top, professional cricketer. And for me, that’s one of the most important attributes a cricketer can have,” Nayar told mid-day recently.

Fifth youngest skipper

Gill, 25, will become India’s fifth-youngest skipper in the longest format after Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (21), Sachin Tendulkar (23), Kapil Dev (24) and Ravi Shastri (25). When asked about Gill’s captaincy, skill-set, and temperament as a batter, Nayar said: “Everyone knows Shubman Gill, the cricketer, but the work ethic of Gill the cricketer is not what a lot of people know. He is someone who is constantly looking to evolve. He is as driven as some of the world’s top-most cricketers and is always looking to be the best in the world. That’s one thing that’s really special about him.”

Always hungry to win

Gill has scored 1,893 runs in 32 Tests with an average of 35.05, including five centuries. According to Nayar, Gill is always hungry to win titles. “Shubman always wants to win championships. As an individual, he has always wanted to [win championships], so, as a leader, I’m sure he will be the same. I hope only good things happen to him because the work ethic and character make him very special,” concluded Nayar, who recently guided Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals to the T20 Mumbai League title as a mentor.