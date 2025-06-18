Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sajid Nadiadwalas son Subhaans debut film to be titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin

Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhaan's debut film to be titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin

Updated on: 18 June,2025 12:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan's debut film named Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin after Deewana's hit song

Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhaan's debut film to be titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin

Subhan Nadiadwala

In February, mid-day reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is readying to launch his son Subhan Nadiadwala’s acting career (Beta, chalo Bollywood, Feb 28). Now, the chatter in the industry is that the star kid’s debut film may borrow its title from Deewana’s (1992) hit track. It has been heard that the movie has been tentatively titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, after the popular song that featured Shah Rukh Khan and late Divya Bharti.

(From left) Shah Rukh Khan, and late Divya Bharti in Deewana
(From left) Shah Rukh Khan, and late Divya Bharti in Deewana


It could be a beautiful nod to both — Khan, who came into the limelight with the film, and the late actor, who was married to Sajid. The movie, to be helmed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) fame, is expected to roll in November.


Sajid Nadiadwala
Sajid Nadiadwala

A crew member reveals, “The film is an intense love story. Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin is the tentative name with which we refer to the project; it’s not set in stone. The title is from the hit song of Deewana that kickstarted Shah Rukh’s career.”

