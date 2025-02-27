With Sikandar almost wrapped up, sources say producer Sajid Nadiadwala to launch his son Subhan with his next; Shashank Khaitan to helm it

Subhan Nadiadwala

Another industry kid is readying for his debut in Bollywood. Industry insiders have told mid-day that with Salman Khan’s Sikandar nearing completion, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is now focusing on his next project that will serve as his son Subhan Nadiadwala’s launch vehicle. The film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan, known for directing Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

It turns out that Subhan, who harboured acting ambitions since a young age, began training two years ago. A source close to the development shares, “Subhan has been training not only in acting, action, and voice modulation, but also in different aspects of filmmaking. He worked behind the scenes at his father’s production house for a few years. Sajid wanted him to be well-versed in every aspect before facing the camera. Since 2025 marks 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid feels it’s the perfect time to launch the next generation. For the past year, he had been neck-deep in Sikandar’s shoot. With the actioner almost complete, he will finalise this project with Shashank. The film is expected to go on floors in June.”

Details about the movie’s plot and female lead are under wraps. From what we’ve heard, it will be an out-and-out entertainer with a thrust on romance. The source adds, “Earlier, Shashank was to work on Dhadkan’s reboot and Sajid on the new edition of Judwaa. But with those projects taking longer than expected, they have decided to focus on this film, which will be primarily shot in Mumbai.”