Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and enquired about the situation on the ground following the collapse of the bridge

CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state govt will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident. Pic/Arranged by Archana Dahiwal

Four persons died and 51 others were seriously injured after an old iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani river collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Pune's Maval tehsil, prima facie due to crowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot, officials said.

The bridge, which was around 30 years old, connected nearby villages and was a common route for locals and tourists. At the time of the incident, around 100 to 125 tourists had gathered at the location, an official statement said on Sunday.

Following the incident, a massive rescue operation was immediately launched. Teams from the local administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) (2 units), Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Disaster Mitra volunteers, PMRDA Fire Department, and members of Shivdurga and wildlife organisations joined hands in search and rescue efforts.

"So far, 51 people have been injured and taken to nearby hospitals including, Pavana Hospital, Mymer Hospital, Atharva Hospital and Unique Hospital -- all located near Somatane Phata in Maval," the statement said.

Four people have lost their lives in the incident. Three out of four deceased in the incident were identified as Chandrakant Sathle, Rohit Mane, Vihan Mane.

"While two bodies were recovered from beneath the structure, two persons succumbed to injuries during treatment after being rescued," said Talegaon Dabhade police station senior inspector Pradeep Rayannawar, according to the PTI.

He said one person is suspected to be trapped under the portions of the collapsed bridge, and rescue efforts are on.

A crane is currently being used to remove the collapsed iron bridge from the riverbed, officials said.

The incident occurred at 3:30 pm in the Kundamala area, which has been seeing heavy rains over the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, another official said. It was not raining when the bridge collapsed, they said.

"In the mishap, so far 38 people have been rescued of which 18 sustained serious injuries and they are currently under treatment in three different hospitals. During treatment, two people succumbed to injuries," a statement from the district administration informed, as per the PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and enquired about the situation on the ground following the collapse of the bridge.

Amit Shah said that the teams posted nearby quickly joined the rescue operation.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Talegaon, Pune. Spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the present situation on the ground. NDRF teams posted nearby quickly rushed to the site, joined the rescue operation, and saved several lives with remarkable promptness," the home minister said in a post on X.

Maharashtra Minister of Disaster Management Girish Mahajan, who was at the site monitoring rescue efforts, said the bridge collapsed under the weight of a large number of tourists.

"The bridge was meant only for pedestrians and there was a warning board there stating that it cannot be used by two-wheelers. It seems people on the bridge did not pay heed to these instructions, which caused the incident," Mahajan told reporters, as per the PTI.

He said that the Maharashtra government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Queried about the lack of police presence at the spot despite it attracting crowds amid rains, the minister said this would be probed, reported the PTI.

"'It has been observed that despite giving constant warnings about dangerous spots during the monsoon, people go and risk their lives. We appeal to the tourists not to risk their lives by visiting such places," he added, the news agency reported.

Speaking about rescue and relief efforts, Mahajan said cranes have been deployed to remove the collapsed portion of the bridge, while full-scale efforts are on to rescue some people stuck under this collapsed part.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a search was launched on a war footing at the spot.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district," he wrote on X.

CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident on the Indrayani river near Talegaon in Pune district. Additionally, the state government will also bear the cost for the medical treatment of the injured, a post on X by CMO stated.

Another post stated, "PM Narendra Modi, after his arrival in Cyprus, called CM Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the bridge collapse incident in Pune district and expressed deep grief over the incident. Hon PM assured the State Government of all required assistance in this relief operation."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the iron bridge was rusted and prima facie it gave way as several people were standing on the structure.

He said a plan for constructing a new bridge over the river was sanctioned.

The Congress expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the collapse of the bridge and said grief must be met with accountability.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Each life lost in this avoidable disaster is a painful reminder of the cost of neglect.

"In this moment of immense grief, we are deeply grateful for the brave and tireless efforts of the search and rescue teams. Grief must be met with accountability. But today, we stand first with those who are grieving, and honour the spirit of those still searching, and still hoping," the Congress leader said, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)