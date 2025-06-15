In an official statement, the MMRDA said that it has officially taken possession of over 174 hectares of land at Mogarpada in Thane district. This land will be used to build the city’s largest integrated Metro depot, which will support the operations of Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11

Eight U-Girders were successfully erected earier this month in a single night at Kapurbawdi Station on Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Gaimukh).

Mogarpada in Maharashtra's Thane district is set to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Sunday announced that it has secured 174 hectares of land in the area.

In an official statement, the MMRDA said that it has officially taken possession of over 174 hectares of land at Mogarpada in Thane district. This land will be used to build the city’s largest integrated Metro depot, which will support the operations of Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11.

It said that the depot will serve as the central hub for train maintenance, stabling, and operations across a 56-kilometre network that connects CSMT to Mira Road.

The official "Notice to Proceed" was issued on 13 June 2025, and construction will begin immediately. The land was handed over on an “as-is-where-is” basis, as per a government resolution passed in October 2023, it said.

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for all four lines were prepared by DMRC, which recommended a single, unified depot at Mogarpada to optimize integration and efficiency, the statement said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said, "MMRDA’s timely acquisition of the Mogarpada land parcel is a landmark development for Mumbai’s metro network. With seamless integration of Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, this depot will serve as a linchpin for operational efficiency, smoother inter-line connectivity, and enhanced commuter convenience. This milestone accelerates our goal of expanding sustainable, multimodal transport infrastructure that meets the aspirations of New Maharashtra.”

The MMRDA stated that to maintain transparency, extensive public consultations were held under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and the Thane District Collector on January 22 and February 7, 2025. Farmers’ concerns were addressed comprehensively. Subsequently, 198 offer letters were issued (167 to leaseholders and 31 to encroachers).

A master layout has been prepared, ensuring connectivity through 18-meter-wide main roads and 12-meter-wide internal roads. The developed plots will be handed over within 36 months, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister & MMRDA Chairman, Eknath Shinde said, “The development of the integrated metro depot at Mogarpada is a crucial step in strengthening Mumbai’s metro backbone, enabling seamless operations for four major lines -- 4, 4A, 10, and 11 -- across a 56-kilometre stretch. This project is not just about infrastructure; it reflects our commitment to inclusive development, enhanced mobility, and sustainable growth. With transparent land acquisition, farmer-centric rehabilitation, and future-ready engineering, we are delivering infrastructure that transforms lives while preparing Maharashtra for the next generation of urban transit.”

The Mogarpada Depot will feature:

- 10 Workshop Lines for heavy maintenance

- 10 Inspection Lines for daily and routine checks

- 64 Stabling Lines to house trains overnight

- Underfloor wheel lathe for profiling wheels of rolling stock

- Automated and heavy-duty train wash systems

- Blow-down plant for de-dusting underframe and rooftop equipment

- CMV Workshop for stabling and maintenance of catenary vehicles

- Depot Control Centre (DCC) and training rooms

- Staff quarters for essential depot personnel

The Mogarpada Depot will be designed as a critical command and maintenance hub for Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality operations. Its core functions include:

- Stabling of trains during non-operational hours to ensure peak-time readiness.

- Heavy overhauls and routine maintenance for all trains on the lines.

- Lifting and equipment replacement, followed by full testing to ensure safety and reliability.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, "The Mogarpada metro depot stands as a cornerstone in Mumbai’s journey toward a more connected and commuter-centric future. As the central hub for Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, this facility will ensure seamless, reliable service across some of the city’s most rapidly growing corridors. What makes this milestone truly meaningful is the trust and cooperation extended by the local farming community, with whom we engaged transparently and respectfully throughout the process. This depot isn’t just about infrastructure -- it’s about building shared progress, where development and dignity go hand in hand.”