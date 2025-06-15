Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2025 05:37 PM IST  |  Pune
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

Eyewitnesses said that several tourists were standing on the bridge when it gave way without warning. The sudden collapse caused panic and chaos, with many plunging into the river below

A large number of visitors had gathered at Kundmala to enjoy the Sunday holiday. Pic/Disaster Management, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

A tragic incident unfolded near Talegaon Dabhade town in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday afternoon as a bridge over the Indrayani river at the popular tourist spot, Kundmala, collapsed suddenly.

Several visitors are feared drowned, sources said.


According to initial reports, a large number of visitors had gathered at Kundmala to enjoy the Sunday holiday.


Eyewitnesses said that several tourists were standing on the bridge when it gave way without warning. The sudden collapse caused panic and chaos, with many plunging into the river below.

Local authorities and rescue teams have rushed to the spot and are conducting search and rescue operations. The exact number of casualties or missing persons is yet to be confirmed.

Kundmala, known for its scenic beauty and riverside location, is a popular weekend destination for people from Pune and nearby areas.

Further details are awaited as the rescue efforts continue.

pune pune news maharashtra National Disaster Response Force India news

