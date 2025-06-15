Breaking News
Pune hospital gets bomb threat through email; nothing suspicious found, say cops

Updated on: 15 June,2025 12:28 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Nothing suspicious was found in the search carried out at KEM Hospital in Pune by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the official said

Pune hospital gets bomb threat through email; nothing suspicious found, say cops

Representational Image

A hospital in Pune was thoroughly checked by specialised police units after it received an email late Saturday evening that mentioned a bomb threat, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

Nothing suspicious was found in the search carried out at KEM Hospital in Pune by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the official said, reported PTI.


"The situation is under control and the hospital is functioning normally. A similar email was received by another hospital as well," he added.


A probe is underway to trace the email sender, the official said.

Mumbai Police receive bomb threat email

In May, Mumbai Police received an email threat warning of potential bomb blasts in the city within the next 48 hours. The email was sent to the official address of the Maharashtra control room by a sender named 'Mamta Borse'.

According to a police officer, the email read: “A major explosion could happen any time, at any place. Please do not ignore this warning.”

Though the email lacked specific details regarding the timing or location of the bomb threat, security agencies are treating it with utmost seriousness. Sensitive locations—including railway stations, religious places, and government buildings—have been put on high alert.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been deployed and are actively conducting checks at these high-risk spots along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Meanwhile, the Railway Police have launched separate anti-sabotage operations across station premises to ensure commuter safety.

The Cyber Police are currently leading the investigation into the origin and authenticity of the email. Efforts are underway to trace the sender and determine whether the threat is credible or a hoax.

The police have urged citizens to remain calm, stay alert, and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)

