Ed Sheeran Pic/Instagram

Global pop star Ed Sheeran, who is set to enthrall the audience at his Chennai concert which is a part of the Mathematics tour, got himself a one-of-a-kind head massage in the city ahead of the gig. In a video shared on Instagram, Ed can be seen hilariously enduring the pain as he enjoys a desi-style champi. Watch the clip below.

Jonita Gandhi to perform alongside Ed Sheeran

Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who is known for songs like ‘Gilehriyaan’, ‘What Jhumka’, ‘Dil Ka Telephone’, is set to perform alongside Ed Sheeran. She said, “I’ve been a huge fan of Ed’s for quite a while! In fact, I’ve also covered some of his music in the past. I absolutely love how versatile he is. He crosses over into different genres so seamlessly and in a way that feels so authentic, which is something I really admire”.

“I was really disappointed to miss his last performance in Mumbai as I was performing elsewhere that day, but I’m so excited to see him perform live and even more stoked to share a stage with him in Chennai! Really looking forward to it,” added Jonita.

About Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour

The Mathematics Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by Ed Sheeran. It comprises 131 shows, the tour commenced on 23 April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. The India leg of the tour kicked off in Pune on January 30 and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Sheeran's first performance in India was held in 2015. In November 2017, he returned for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex despite being injured. Last year he performed in Mumbai as part of his Asia and Europe Tour. Filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for him at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai. From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood gathered together under one roof to party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

Kapil Sharma also hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran. The party was attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh, and Munawar Faruqui, among several others. The singer also met Shah Rukh Khan at his residence.