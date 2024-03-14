Ed and SRK struck the actor’s iconic pose with their arms wide open. They played the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the SRK-starrer 'Om Shanti Om'.

Ed Sheeran, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Instagram Screenshot

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is in Mumbai for his concert on March 16, met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two struck the actor’s iconic pose with their arms wide open. “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together,” Ed wrote on Instagram.

In the video, SRK was seen in a loose shirt with a papercutting print which he paired with ripped jeans and sneakers. Ed Sheeran wore black pants and a marble print sweatshirt which he paired with his Jordans. They played the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the SRK-starrer 'Om Shanti Om'.

As soon as the two shared the post on the photo-sharing app, their fans flooded the comments section awestruck by their camaraderie.

SRK's friend and Director-choreographer Farah Khan, who directed 'Om Shanti Om', wrote in the comments, "If this was the last thing I directed I'll die happy (sic)".

Earlier, the ‘Perfect’ singer shook a leg with his friend Armaan Malik and met Farah Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India once again with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. Sheeran's gig will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This visit marks Sheeran's return to Mumbai six years after his successful Divide Tour in 2017. This year alone, Sheeran released two albums, '-' (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Sheeran's first performance in India was held in 2015.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. It marked his first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Post that, he returned to the theatres with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. It collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He did not stop here. In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A report by mid-day.com stated that is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ (Sequel before face-off, Feb 23). Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe.