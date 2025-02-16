Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that interfaith marriages are not a problem, but fraudulent alliances through deception and false identities must be addressed. The state government has formed a committee to study legal aspects of a law against forced conversions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that while interfaith marriages are not problematic, action must be taken against cases where individuals enter into matrimonial alliances through deception and false identities.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasised that the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have acknowledged the existence of "love jihad" and made observations on its reality. His remarks came in response to a query regarding the Maharashtra government's decision to form a committee to examine the legal aspects of a proposed law addressing forced religious conversions and alleged cases of "love jihad".

According to PTI, "love jihad" is a term frequently used by right-wing groups to suggest that Muslim men engage in a conspiracy to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage. The issue has been a subject of political and legal debates in several states.

Fadnavis, as per PTI reports, reiterated that while interfaith marriages are not inherently wrong, instances of deceit, where individuals misrepresent their identities or intentions, are a cause for concern. He highlighted an increasing number of incidents in Maharashtra where women have reportedly been duped into marriage, only to be abandoned once children are born.

The Maharashtra government has already issued a Government Resolution (GR) on the matter, outlining that a special committee, headed by the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), will be responsible for recommending measures to address complaints related to "love jihad" and forced conversions.

This committee will assess existing legal frameworks, examine laws enacted by other states, and suggest suitable legislation for Maharashtra to prevent such cases.

The government intends to ensure that any legal provisions introduced are in alignment with constitutional principles and protect individuals from fraudulent practices in matrimonial alliances.

