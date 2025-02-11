Breaking News

Cops arrest 2 juveniles for stabbing teenager to death in Delhi's Seelampur

Updated on: 11 February,2025 04:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
During interrogation, the juveniles revealed that all of them live in the same locality and were bullied by the victim

Representational Image

Cops arrest 2 juveniles for stabbing teenager to death in Delhi's Seelampur
Two juveniles have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday, PTI reported.


As per PTI, they said that a knife used in the crime has been recovered and efforts are on to catch another person involved in the killing.


On Sunday at 9.45 pm, police received information that a person was lying injured in Delhi's Gautampuri, following which a team reached the spot and found the boy lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries, a senior police officer said.


The police checked nearby CCTV footage and arrested two juveniles, PTI reported.

During interrogation, the juveniles revealed that all of them live in the same locality and were bullied by the victim. He used to ask them to pay money which they weren't able to pay, hence they attacked the teenager.

According to PTI, the body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem and a case was filed at Seelampur Police Station, the police said. 

Juvenile escapes police custody during medical examination in Thane district

A 17-year-old juvenile recently escaped from police custody while being taken for a medical examination in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported. 

The incident took place when the juvenile, who had been placed under police detention, was escorted by officers to a hospital for an ossification test, ordered by the Juvenile Justice Board to confirm his age.

The test, which is commonly used to estimate the age of minors, was conducted at a medical facility in Bhiwandi, a town in Thane district. After the test was completed on Thursday, the juvenile managed to slip away from the police team assigned to watch over him, despite being under custody for a legal matter.

According to police sources, an FIR has been lodged under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to the resistance or obstruction of a person’s lawful apprehension. The police are now actively searching for the juvenile, with authorities in Bhiwandi leading the effort.

The escape has raised concerns regarding the security arrangements made by the police while transporting juveniles for medical examinations. The juvenile was reportedly detained in connection with an ongoing case, but no further details on the nature of his offence have been released at this stage.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are hopeful that the juvenile will be recaptured shortly. They have also assured that steps are being taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.


(With agency inputs)

delhi murder case Crime News india India news

