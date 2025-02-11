Delhi records minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius; AQI remains 'poor'

The humidity level in the capital was 97 per cent at 8.30 am; the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 0.4 degree below the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level in the capital was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast a clear sky for the day with predominant surface winds likely from the west.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category at 283, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor', which can cause breathing discomfort for sensitive groups.

Delhi records season's highest temperature at 28 degrees Celsius

The national capital experienced its warmest day of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature reaching 28 degrees Celsius.

This was 4.6 degrees above normal and surpassed Sunday's high of 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius, which is half a degree below normal for this time of the year.

Delhi's air quality, which had remained in the 'moderate' category for the past some days, deteriorated to the 'poor' category on Sunday.

The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 271 at 4 pm. AQI was recorded at 227 on Sunday, a sharp increase from 152 recorded at the same time on Saturday.

According to data from 37 air quality monitoring stations, nine locations reported 'very poor' air quality, with Anand Vihar and Mundka recording the highest AQI at 337.

The remaining 28 stations fell into the 'poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data also showed that PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant across the city throughout the day.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 ('good'), 51-100 ('satisfactory'), 101-200 ('moderate'), 201-300 ('poor'), 301-400 ('very poor'), and above 400 ('severe').

With winter gradually transitioning into spring, meteorologists predict that Delhi's temperatures could reach 30 degrees Celsius by the end of February.

Last year, the highest temperature recorded in February was 29.7 degrees Celsius on February 19.

In previous years, Delhi recorded February highs of 33.6 degrees Celsius in 2023 (February 21), 28.4 degrees Celsius in 2022 (February 19), and 33.2 degrees Celsius in 2021 (February 26).

The all-time highest February temperature in Delhi was 34.1 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 26, 2006, according to the IMD records.

(With inputs from Agencies)